Teen pleads guilty to shooting fellow Magruder High student in bathroom

A Montgomery County teenager accused of shooting a fellow student inside the boys bathroom at Magruder High School — nearly killing him and putting the school on lockdown — pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder Monday. Steven Alston Jr., now 18, "pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the victim's head," prosecutor Donna Fenton said in court. "The victim attempted to push the handgun away, when at that time the defendant stepped back and intentionally fired."

DeAndre Thomas, who was 15 at the time, was struck in the pelvis. He spent more than 50 days in the hospital and underwent at least eight operations. Prosecutors indicated he will attend Alston’s sentencing hearing set for Dec. 22.

As part of Alston’s plea agreement, prosecutors said they would “affirmatively recommend” placement in a youth offender program at the Patuxent Institution. The program typically takes six to seven years to complete, according to earlier testimony in the case, and has its own parole program.

Alston’s attorney, David Felsen, has long said Alston felt threatened by Thomas and others and brought the gun to school to protect himself.

“There is also substantial evidence that my client was the victim of prior assaults,” Felsen said in Montgomery Circuit Court on Monday, adding that he will address the topic more at the sentencing. “That does support his statement that he was concerned about being jumped.”

The midday shooting on Jan. 21 at Magruder, a school of 1,600 students, shocked residents of Montgomery County. It also shed light on the availability of ghost guns, fully functional weapons that can be put together with parts ordered online and without a permit.

In earlier court proceedings, prosecutors played audio of an interview between investigators and Thomas, the shooting victim. He told them that during the months before the shooting, he and Alston began “talking trash to each other,” which led to a series of fistfights. “Just punching each other,” Thomas said.

On Jan. 21, Thomas added, the two had agreed to meet in the bathroom for what Thomas thought was going to be another fistfight. That’s when Alston walked in, pulled out the gun and fired, according to authorities.

Students in the bathroom scattered out, making commotion in the hallway that a school security officer noticed, prosecutors said. He went into the bathroom and found Thomas.

Over the ensuing minutes, Alston — with his gun concealed — was able to walk undetected to a different part of the school. When the lockdown was called, a teacher helped pull him into a classroom.

He stayed there for about two hours while police tried to identify the shooter. An assistant principal working with them noted a social media post that stated: “Steven shot ’Dre.” Investigators determined that Steven was Steven Alston. A SWAT team then burst into the classroom he had ducked into.

Their actions were captured on video, which was played in court.

“Hands up! Hands up!” the tactical officers shouted, before moving in on Alston and quickly knocking him to the ground.

Police charged Alston, who was 17 at the time, as an adult.

In an earlier interview, Thomas’s mother, Karen, had spoken about the case. “I was totally scared,” she said. “I thought I was going to lose my baby.”

Felsen had tried at an earlier hearing to get his case moved to the juvenile court system, arguing its focus on rehabilitation was more appropriate for his client. The attorney noted that even if prosecutors and the judge recommend his client go the Patuxent Institution, there is no guarantee he will be accepted, which could result in him being sent to a general adult prison.

But Judge David Boynton ruled he should stay in the adult system. “Mr. Alston clearly poses a danger to the community,” the judge said.

In court Monday, Boynton said that in pleading guilty to attempted first-degree murder, Alston was admitting that he had taken “steps in furtherance” of premeditated murder.

