Man running from police struck by a car in Herndon area, officials say

The person, whom police have not identified, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, though police said Monday those injuries were no longer considered life-threatening.

A person who authorities allege had been running from Fairfax County police officers responding to a report of shots fired at Hutchison Elementary School Sunday was struck by a car on the Dulles Toll Road, police said.

Officers were dispatched at about 4:09 p.m. to the Herndon-area elementary school in response to a complaint that a man had fired shots into the air, Lt. Dan Spital said Sunday. Spital said a group of men were behind the school when officers responded to the scene. One man fled through the woods and then onto Dulles Toll Road, where he was struck by a vehicle, Spital said.