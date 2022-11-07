Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Republicans want voters going to the polls Tuesday to be really worried about their safety. They’ve spent at least $50 million on ads focused on crime since Labor Day, according to a Washington Post analysis of data from AdImpact, which tracks television and digital ad spending. The reels pulse with blue-red police lights and dramatic music.

President George H.W. Bush perfected the art of political fearmongering 30 years ago with an ad featuring Willie Horton. The spotlight on Horton, a Black man who committed violent crimes in Maryland while on a prison furlough, ignited outrage and stoked racial division.

Let’s be clear: 2020 saw a historic increase in homicides, data that law enforcement agencies submit to the FBI shows. Rates went up by 14 percent between 2020 and 2021 right here in D.C. (We are currently back down by 7 percent, still higher than 2020.)

Advertisement

America has been unwell, and the pandemic accelerated despair in ways that remain untold. But our violence is also self-inflicted, as a segment of America revels in the availability of our No. 1 killing machine — guns.

It’s a conflict most Republicans don’t want to discuss.

Instead of working on it, political candidates manipulate our anxiety over gun violence in ways that work for them. Democrats, too — trotting out every wink, nod and endorsement they get from law enforcement organizations.

The truth is, crime in our nation is dramatically different than it was then. Taking the long view, every crime data chart tracking America’s contemporary history slopes downward like the eastern slope of the Matterhorn.

And yet, the theatrics are still working.

“All that crime,” an in-law family member clucked, from her gated community and Fox News bubble, where she’s been fed images of reckless, rat-a-tat lawlessness of the kind that prompted her to install bulletproof glass in her breakfast nook during the Horton era. “It has to be stopped.”

In 22 of 26 Gallup surveys conducted since 1993, at least six-in-ten U.S. adults said there was more crime nationally than there was the year before, despite the general downward trend in the national violent crime rate during most of that period. https://t.co/8G4OVSA47A — Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) November 7, 2022

Yes, let’s stop the school shootings and the mass shootings and the execution of entire families in suburban houses. I agree.

Advertisement

So do the politicians. All of them! They spend millions explaining, encouraging us to fixate on the problem they promise to solve.

“Political candidates around the United States have released thousands of ads focusing on violent crime this year, and most registered voters see the issue as very important in the Nov. 8 midterm elections,” said John Gramlich, author of a Pew Research study on crime in this election season that was released last week.

“But official statistics from the federal government paint a complicated picture when it comes to recent changes in the U.S. violent crime rate,” Gramlich said.

Here in the Capitol region, we’ve had horrific homicides, from solar-panel roofer and father of a toddler Aryeh Wolf killed on the job to beloved 14-year-old football star Antoine Manning killed on Halloween night.

Advertisement

The crime was so bad in Prince George’s County, a dramatic curfew was announced to keep kids inside.

But how did all these people die? Gunfire.

Gun violence is driving the crime increase that political ads are talking about.

In 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 38,850 deaths by gunfire.

In 2020, that jumped to 44,286.

Violent deaths that did not involve gunfire, however, slightly decreased in that time, according to the CDC stats.

The party making the most noise about crime is also the party that is making it easier to flood our streets with guns.

The reasons behind crime increases are complicated and not entirely clear. There are connections to courts and prisons and the way people are churned through the system. It was easy to see, especially decades ago, how closely drug culture was tied to gang warfare and surges in violence. There is poverty, social disruption, evil and even boredom.

Advertisement

Cops will largely agree that much of their shifts ask them to be social workers, to deal with mentally ill or unhoused people, to show up for relationship disputes, to check up on kids who’ve been left alone or neglected. Ignoring the need for social programs and safety nets plops those problems straight into the laps of officers who are often ill-equipped to handle them.

And yet, the political ads that claim a war on crime rarely mention the details of how complex that process is.

For the most part, Republicans want to solve it with more cops, more guns. Meanwhile, too many Democrats canned all the nuance involved by declaring they’d defund the police.

Candidates are decrying crime while simultaneously boosting the things that cause it.

“When people say I don’t support guns? They’re dead wrong,” TV personality and surgeon Mehmet Oz said in a primary ad, as he loads and shoots. The shot tightens in on his AR-15-style rifle.

His relentless attacks on crime don’t mention that of Philadelphia’s 449 homicides so far this year (which is 4 percent lower than last year), and according to Philadelphia’s Office of the Controller all but 28 were done by gunfire.

The very thing these crime-crusaders don’t want to address.

GiftOutline Gift Article