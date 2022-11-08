Arlington, Fairfax City candidates await results in local races

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Voters across Northern Virginia headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in a number of local races, including one seat on the Arlington County Board and an open mayoral race in Fairfax City. No races had been called as of press time. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In Arlington, first-term board member Matt De Ferranti (D) faced two independent challengers, Audrey Clement and Adam Theo, in a race that had been marked by sharp differences among the three candidates and their supporters over the question of housing density.

Although Democrats have not lost a seat in this deep-blue locality since 2014, some feared the incumbent’s waffling on a divisive countywide rezoning push would leave him with one of the narrowest margins of victory in recent memory.

Two candidates, Sang Yi and Catherine Read, were competing for an open seat for mayor of Fairfax City, which also had six city council seats open. The towns of Herndon and Leesburg also were electing mayors and council members.

Arlington’s five county board members are all elected at-large and serve staggered four-year terms. De Ferranti was the only one up for reelection this year.

The contest was dominated by debate over the county’s controversial “missing middle” framework, which would roll back zoning rules and allow developers and homeowners to build duplexes, townhouses and small apartment buildings with up to eight units in any residential lot.

De Ferranti stopped short of the framework presented by county planners this year, saying he would at most support “sixplexes” on larger lots and “fourplexes” across the board.

His challengers tried to win over voters by saying de Ferranti’s stance on the framework would bring too much — or not enough — density to Arlington’s single-family neighborhoods.

Critics of the plan rallied behind Clement in her bid for the office, casting the election as a way to show the all-Democratic board that voters disagreed with the premise of “missing middle” — and perhaps the overall direction of this growing suburb.

“It seems like out of the three choices, she’s the one that’s against it the most,” Faheem Haque, a 41-year-old pharmacist, said as he voted at an elementary school near the four-bedroom townhouse he owns in Lyon Village. “ ‘Missing middle’ is not well-thought-out. It’s not going to reach the objectives that it wants.”

Theo, the co-founder of the civic group YIMBYs of NoVA, had criticized De Ferranti for not going far enough on the proposal, appealing to millennials, renters and others who overwhelmingly support it as a way to lower housing costs.

Many of his supporters hoped to tell the other four board members not to succumb to a long list of concerns from “missing middle” skeptics, as they said De Ferranti appeared to be doing.

But Ben Longsdon, a 25-year-old consultant, said he was most compelled to vote for Theo given his desire to lower property taxes. Longsdon, who rents a two-bedroom apartment in the Court House neighborhood, recently moved to Arlington from Louisville but is delaying registering his vehicle because of high property taxes, he said.

De Ferranti tried to make the race about more than just this marquee issue, campaigning on his work on climate change, immigration and criminal justice as well as his leadership as county board chair during part of the coronavirus pandemic.

Outside Innovation Elementary School in Court House on Tuesday evening, he greeted the last rush of voters on their way in before polls closed.

“I hope I can earn your vote; I’m a Democrat already on the board,” he said.

One last-minute voter, 29-year-old Nate Trentanelli, said the “missing middle” proposal wasn’t a priority for him but that climate concerns are. De Ferranti had earned his vote, he said, with a push for a countywide net-zero energy goal.

Others were less familiar with De Ferranti’s record — or his name — but offered their support anyway. “I’m voting for whoever the Democratic candidate is,” said Sean Howard, 24, who works in finance. “They align more with my policies and what I want out of local government.”

Regardless of the outcome, at least one vote on the board cannot be swayed by reading the tea leaves of the election results: The board’s chair, Katie Cristol (D), who is one of the strongest voices supporting the “missing middle” proposal, said she is not running for reelection when her term is up next year. A final vote is expected early next year.

In Fairfax City, the nonpartisan mayoral race between Read and Yi drew interest from both major political parties. Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) appeared as a featured speaker at a fundraiser for Yi, a GOP congressional staffer, while several Democratic lawmakers donated to Read’s campaign.

Yi said he would work to add more affordable housing in the city while attracting more businesses to the downtown area. Meanwhile, Read said she would work to add more sidewalks to areas of the city and would champion the construction of public bathrooms inside the city’s parks.

