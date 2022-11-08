Boy critically wounded in Prince George’s, police say

Gift ArticleShareA 13-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Tuesday in Prince George’s County, police said.The boy was found outdoors in the 2100 block of Jameson Street in the Hillcrest Heights area.Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.ArrowRightHe was found about 5:20 p.m. after a shooting was reported.The boy was taken to a hospital and was reported about two hours later to be in critical condition.It was not immediately known who shot him or why.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...