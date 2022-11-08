How the National Children’s Museum CEO would spend a perfect day in D.C.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In D.C. Dream Day, we ask our favorite people in the area to tell us how they would spend a perfect day in the District. Cartoon monsters, slides and dance parties are all in a day’s work for Crystal Bowyer. But being CEO of the National Children’s Museum isn’t all fun and games.

“Inside the museum, every single day we are seeing hundreds or thousands of kids and we have the opportunity to really spark something in them that impacts their lives,” she says.

The museum acts as an extension of a classroom, spinning education into playful, interactive exhibits for kids. One of the museum’s big draws is “Emotions at Play with Pixar’s ‘Inside Out,’ ” a hands-on exhibit meant to teach children how to manage and express the emotions touched on in the Academy Award-winning animated film (joy, sadness, anger, disgust and fear). It’s also a highlight for Bowyer, who’s spent more than a decade working in the nonprofit sector focused on childhood education and development.

Naturally, Bowyer’s dream day would be a kid-friendly odyssey around the city — with some fun for adults, too.

I have a 22-month-old and 8½-year-old, so we start our mornings pretty early here on the weekends. On the first weekend of the month, we always have our member mornings at the National Children’s Museum, and I do take my family because the museum opens up a little bit early for our members. This was particularly helpful in the summer, when there are a lot of tourists in D.C. I could get my kids into the museum before it got very busy. And then we would have breakfast at the museum. We have a Bluestone Lane cafe there, which is a really cool cafe based out of New York, but the founders are Australian and they present really healthy food options.

We spend a lot of Saturday mornings at the Fields at RFK [Campus] watching our son play soccer, especially in the fall. I think it’s an amazing resource for our community, a wonderful park. I love getting to watch my child get outside and play with other children.

We used to live in Georgetown and love that neighborhood. So we would probably go there and shop around and check out what’s new. We would shop the Made in DC store, which is always one of my favorites. Bacchus Wine Cellar on Wisconsin [Avenue NW] is a lovely, locally owned shop that we go to and get a bottle of wine for dinner that night.

And since it’s so close to the French Embassy, there are so many great French cafes there, so we would go to Boulangerie Christophe and pick up one of their salads — I personally like their niçoise salad — and sandwiches and picnic down by the Georgetown waterfront. On the way to the waterfront, we’d stop at Olivia Macaron; that’s our favorite spot to get a small little treat.

I love to be outside with family. We do a lot of hiking and biking, and we love the bike trail on the Capital Crescent Trail. So after lunch, we’d burn off our macarons with a bike ride up the trail, and we usually ride up to Fletchers Cove. At Fletchers Cove, we’d stop and go down by the water and let the kids skip rocks and run around a little bit before we bike back.

We’d then cap off the family fun day by stopping by Millie’s for a little sweet treat from the ice cream window. We live right near Millie’s and American University Park now, so that is our family spot. We would go a lot on Friday afternoons to pick our son up from school and walk there together to the ice cream window to celebrate the end of the week. I love the s’mores ice cream. They have a kid’s cup where you can do all these toppings, so of course, my son is getting chocolate ice cream with gummy bears and marshmallows and just things that should not logically go together. But he loves it.

Now we’re going to leave the kids at home with a babysitter and go out for the night. So we’re going to go over to Maxwell Park in Shaw. It’s our favorite spot. We love wine and got married at a vineyard in Willamette Valley, Ore. Maxwell Park has a really fun wine list that changes every month with a different theme.

And then we’ll probably go to our all-time favorite, which is a very D.C. spot on the Georgetown waterfront, Fiola Mare. They just always have the best service and amazing pastas. So we’ll go there for dinner, and then we’re going to head over to the Anthem and catch Sturgill Simpson. We had tickets for that show right before the pandemic. We’ve seen Sturgill Simpson a few times, and we love him — he’s like a hipster that’s making country cool again, and I’m from the country and I married a hipster from Chicago. [On our way home,] we would have our Lyft driver drive us by the Tidal Basin so we can see the monuments at night, which is the most magical time to see them.

