As polls close, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser hopes for third term

D.C. voters went to the polls Tuesday to determine the direction of the city council and to decide whether to give Mayor Muriel E. Bowser her third term leading the nation’s capital. Though results were not in shortly after polls closed, Bowser, a moderate Democrat who became known for her standoffs with the Trump administration and her strict shepherding of the city through the pandemic, had high hopes of becoming the second-longest-serving mayor in D.C. history.

Bowser, 50, would be the only leader since “mayor for life” Marion Barry to serve a third term. After beating two challengers to her left in the spring’s Democratic primary, she promised to focus her third term on guiding the city’s economic recovery from pandemic shutdowns and on increasing the size of the police force to combat crime.

While Bowser’s race headlined the night, two of the most closely watched races on the ballot also were not called shortly after polls closed on Tuesday night: the election of two at-large council members. The field of eight candidates included three sitting council members seeking the seats: incumbents Anita Bonds (D) and Elissa Silverman (I), and Kenyan R. McDuffie, who has represented Ward 5 as a Democrat for a decade but registered as an independent to run in the at-large race.

Pitching himself as more moderate than Silverman on taxation and business regulation, McDuffie ran a campaign well-funded by donors from the city’s business community, who have long targeted Silverman for her championing of the city’s paid parental leave law and other worker-friendly policies.

In a city friendly to liberal ideas, McDuffie also tried to show his progressive bona fides, pointing to laws he passed that created a violence interrupter program as an alternative to police and that funded “baby bonds” for poor children.

Silverman ran on her record of oversight, pointing to her habit of asking mayoral administration officials tough questions.

Other council races also remained uncalled shortly after polls closed: those of incumbent Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1), as well as the Ward 3 race — where Democrat Matthew Frumin faced Republican David Krucoff and Libertarian Adrian Salsgiver — and the race for Ward 5, in which Democrat Zachary Parker ran against Republican Clarence Lee. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) and Democratic attorney general candidate Brian Schwalb ran unopposed.

Many voters said they were drawn to the polls for Initiative 82, a ballot question asking whether the city should require businesses to pay all workers the full minimum wage, rather than allowing some to receive a lower wage that is supplemented by tips. As some in the restaurant industry campaigned against the measure — a similar one of which was approved by voters in 2018 but overturned by the council — tipped workers themselves advocated both for and against it. The outcome was not clear shortly after polls closed Tuesday evening.

As they voted in an election in which few doubted whether the mayor would be reelected to a third term, many expressed approval of the direction of the city.

Johnathan Furr, 32, said he was so impressed by the quality of the city’s public schools that he moved back to the District from California. “I want to raise my children in D.C., and I support putting our tax dollars into the school system,” he said. The Cleveland Park resident was disappointed that Bowser sometimes maintained stricter coronavirus restrictions than neighboring suburbs, calling her rules on masks “somewhat draconian,” but he still gladly voted for her.

Mary Goodman, who voted in Columbia Heights, said she approved of Bowser’s handling of the pandemic on a political level — and then her heart went out to the mayor when it got personal. “What really absolutely wedded me to her was when her sister passed away,” she said, remembering Bowser’s eldest sister’s death last year of the coronavirus. Suddenly she saw the mayor who had been making the city’s rules in a new and more emotional light. “I don’t know. I felt like I lost my sister too,” Goodman said. “It was so horrible. I would vote for her for anything.”

For Leo Martinez of Takoma, Bowser’s signature day in office was Jan. 6, 2021. Martinez, 49, said he was working as a security guard for journalists covering the attack on the U.S. Capitol. “I got tear-gassed, the whole bit,” he said. He respected Bowser’s strength in responding to the attack, he said, including sending in D.C. police to help put an end to the insurrection when U.S. Capitol Police were overwhelmed. “Miss Bowser called a curfew. She kind of put a kibosh on it a little bit. It could have gone on through the night,” he said.

In other races, Eleanor Holmes Norton, 85, was running for her 17th consecutive term as D.C.’s nonvoting delegate to Congress. Four seats on the D.C. State Board of Education were also on the ballot. Newcomer Ben Williams ran unopposed for the Ward 1 board seat, while competitive races in Wards 3, 5 and 6 were too close to call.

Ibrahim Aksoy contributed to this report.

