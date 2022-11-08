D.C. voters approve higher minimum wage for tipped workers

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. voters approved a ballot initiative Tuesday to raise the minimum wage for District workers who receive tips, after months of debate about its effects on the city’s restaurants and their employees. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Initiative 82 is a repeat of a 2018 referendum to eliminate the city’s “tipped minimum” wage. The measure will increase minimum pay for servers and other tipped workers from $5.35 per hour to $16.10 per hour by 2027, giving them the same pay floor as non-tipped workers. Voters approved the measure in 2018, but it was repealed by the D.C. Council.

On Tuesday, voters reiterated their support for the change. Early returns showed a commanding lead for the “yes” vote on the initiative, according to vote tallies from the D.C. Board of Elections, and the Associated Press called the contest in favor of the initiative.

The measure roiled the District this election season as restaurateurs who favor the current system squared off with initiative proponents who claim food businesses do not pay their workers fairly. Servers and bartenders were divided on the question, with some arguing for the security of a higher wage and others fearing less take-home pay in an environment where tipping might cease to be the norm.

Advertisement

Servers and other tipped workers in the District earn a minimum wage lower than non-tipped workers. Though employers are supposed to track tips to ensure their workers earn at least the minimum wage, a recent study by advocates favoring the initiative showed that only around 35 percent do.

Ryan O’Leary, a former restaurant worker and labor organizer who proposed Initiative 82, said the tipped wage is part of the “legacy of slavery,” explaining that restaurant owners who employed African Americans didn’t historically wish to pay them, forcing them to rely on tips. Awaiting results of the initiative in a Northeast D.C. brewery amid chocolate bars provided by Dr. Bronner’s Magic Soaps, an initiative funder, and dozens of kegs, he said he hoped the initiative would eliminate the tipped wage once and for all.

“I’m hopeful we will win by more than last time,” he said.

Advertisement

Elizabeth Falcon, executive director of DC Jobs With Justice, which helped fund the study, said last month that employers with tipped workers “just shouldn’t operate so differently from all of our other businesses.”

“Restaurants are an industry with one of the highest rates of wage theft,” she said. “There’s widespread noncompliance.”

Annie Herhold, a 34-year-old former waitress who had just voted at Oyster-Adams Bilingual School in Woodley Park, said she’d had to conduct research before voting for Initiative 82, but the Virginia Beach native said she supports paying tipped workers more.

“I did some research and found that, yes, it might put pressure on businesses, but ultimately you want to make sure people get paid,” she said.

Restaurateurs and some tipped workers, however, argued that the workers might make less if the tipped minimum wage were eliminated. If restaurants add service charges to cover the increased wages, they fear, diners might respond by cutting back on tipping, causing servers’ pay to decline. And if restaurants are faced with higher labor costs, they argue, some could go out of businesses.

Advertisement

“I don’t think this is putting more dollars in any of the servers’ pockets,” Geoff Tracy, owner of two Chef Geoff’s restaurants in Northwest Washington, said last month. “The system we have right now is a fairly good one.”

In Anacostia — where Initiative 82’s predecessor, Initiative 77, performed well in 2018 — 54-year-old Horace Dempsey said he voted “no” on the measure because it would worsen inflation and limit wages for tipped workers.

“I think it’s bad for inflation,” Dempsey, a D.C. native and registered Democrat, said as he left Barry Farm Recreation Center. “I really just think it’s bad for the people that are working.”

Though initiative advocates claimed 90 percent of tipped workers support it, critics said this was not the case. Jason Cannata, 39, a former bar and restaurant worker, said his recollection from 2018 was that many tipped workers opposed the measure because they have the potential to earn more under the current system.

“My understanding from last time is that most people working for bars and restaurants are against it,” he said. “[The business owners] already have to pay the minimum wage, if there’s a difference, so I rejected it. They’re already making minimum wage no matter what, right?”

Some voters were reluctant to take a side. When attorney Nick Marrone left Anacostia’s Union Temple Baptist Church with his 2-year-old daughter Diana in his arms, he snapped a picture of them wearing “I Voted” stickers with wide smiles. But he decided to leave the back of the ballot, where Initiative 82 was found, blank.

Advertisement

“There’s a lot of tipped workers that would rather have the tips and they’re worried that they’re going to lose the tips if the minimum wage goes up,” Marrone, 38, said. “Quite frankly, I was very on the fence with it.”

The initiative also spurred groups on both sides of the debate, including the anti-initiative National Restaurant Association, to open their pockets. The measure’s opponents raised around $643,000 to quash it, while supporters raised around $439,000 to get it through, according to campaign filings.

How the initiative will affect the District’s robust dining economy isn’t clear. D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D-At Large), who led the Initiative 77 repeal effort in 2018 and won reelection Tuesday, has indicated he doesn’t want to repeal the initiative twice.

Tia Watkins, who voted at Takoma Elementary School, where she also works, said the initiative was the most pressing topic on the ballot. She hopes its passage will send a message to the D.C. Council not to overturn the will of the voters. “Maybe the second time is the charm,” she said. “Maybe it’s a little middle finger to the council: We’re still going to vote for it.”

Michael Brice-Saddler, Omari Daniels, Hayden Godfrey and Julie Zauzmer Weil contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article