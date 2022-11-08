Election Day begins in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Election Day voters are beginning to head to the polls in Virginia, as the Washington region turns out to cast ballots in the 2022 midterm elections. Polls will open at 7 a.m. in both Maryland and D.C.
Virginia’s congressional races this cycle are some of the most competitive in the country. In the Virginia Beach-anchored 2nd District, Rep. Elaine Luria (D) is running for reelection, competing with state Sen. Jen A. Kiggans (R-Virginia Beach). Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) faces a test from Republican Yesli Vega, a Prince William Board of County Supervisors member, in the 7th District. In the Northern-Virginia-based 10th, Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D) is being challenged by Republican Hung Cao.
Several notable local races are on the ballot in Virginia as well, including for a seat on the Loudoun County School Board; for a seat on the Arlington County Board, a race that has become a de facto referendum on housing policy in the D.C. suburb; and for mayor of Fairfax City, a nonpartisan race that has drawn partisan dollars.
Maryland voters will be deciding Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) successor. Polls show Democrat Wes Moore has a lead of more than 30 percentage points over Republican Dan Cox; if Moore wins, he will become the state’s first Black governor.
Maryland has its own congressional battle in its 6th District, where business executive Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) has a rematch with Del. Neil C. Parrott (R). The state attorney general and comptroller are also before voters, as is Question 4, which would make recreational marijuana legal for adults. Local election officials warn that it will take days or weeks for all ballots to be counted in Maryland, delaying some results.
In heavily Democratic D.C., Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) is likely to win a rare third term. Several council races are on the ballot as well, led by the race for council at large, which features three sitting council members among the eight candidates vying for two seats. Initiative 82, which would gradually raise the tipped minimum wage to match the standard minimum wage by 2027, is on the ballot, too.
Polls will close at 7 p.m. in Virginia and at 8 p.m. in Maryland and D.C.
This article will be updated throughout the day.
