Pack your bags for more family food follies. Today we’re going to visit the mayo clinic. Not that Mayo Clinic. The mayo clinic the District’s Michael Stein eventually stumbled upon. “Some time in the 1950s, I believe, a shrewd marketing campaign convinced many families that Kraft Miracle Whip was better than conventional mayonnaise,” Michael wrote. “I grew up with Miracle Whip and was taught that the virtues of Miracle Whip simply had not ‘spread’ to the unenlightened ‘mayonnaise people.’ ”

Eventually, Michael married a woman who would allow only mayonnaise in the house.

“It was only then that I discovered how wonderful mayo is and how truly horrible a substitute Miracle Whip was,” he wrote.

Well, Michael, that’s your opinion. Plenty of people worship at the altar of Miracle Whip. That’s a mind-set Lani Walker of Pittsburgh knows all too well. When she was growing up, her family was rabidly brand-loyal.

“We only used Safeguard soap, Breck shampoo, Tide detergent, Wishbone salad dressing and Coca Cola,” she wrote. “Lord knows we’d never use Dial, Prell, Oxydol, Kraft or Pepsi … horrors!”

Lani was entranced by the commercial where a pearl is dropped into a bottle of emerald green Prell shampoo. Wrote Lani: “I begged and cajoled my mother to let me try it, just once, to no avail. We were Breck people. Sigh.”

Laura LeLaurin of Louisville probably wouldn’t have liked to dine with Lani’s family.

Wrote Laura: “My parents only used Wishbone Italian salad dressing. I hated it then and I still hate it. It makes my teeth ache just thinking about it. Not one drop of that hideous stuff has crossed my lips since 1975 when I graduated from college.”

Laurie Matherne’s big discovery after leaving home was that avocados don’t have to taste bad.

“They should be eaten when slightly soft, not hard as a rock like my mother insisted on serving them,” wrote Laurie, of Abita Springs, La. “The same was true of bananas. My mother preferred to serve them green. I like yellow bananas now, and I even dare, at times, to eat them when they become spotted.”

When Louis Andaloro of Santa Barbara, Calif., shuffled off to college in 1975, he had never experienced real butter on toast.

“My mother bought Imperial margarine, never butter. I thought it was gross and always ate my toast either dry, or just with jam,” Louis wrote. “During my first breakfast at the college dining hall cafeteria, I decided to try putting butter on toast, and was immediately hooked! I had no idea that real butter on toast was one of life’s greatest simple pleasures.”

Of course, many of us come to love what we’ve been exposed to at home, a sort of culinary Stockholm syndrome. Jane Neuharth of Thurston County, Wash., has always had a special place in her heart for overcooked egg custard.

“My mother could not trust a tender custard,” Jane wrote. “They were hard-cooked and I loved them.”

When Jane studied food and nutrition in college, she attended a food lab where students prepared either the standard recipe or a recipe with a specific error: overcooked or undercooked, too much or too little salt, etc.

“This would enable a food service manager or extension agent or home ec teacher to diagnose and correct food preparation errors,” she wrote. Jane was shocked to discover that, to her, a standard egg custard paled in comparison to an overcooked custard.

“Overcooked meant love,” Jane wrote. “The takeaway for me was that in quantity food service, you can deliver menu items prepared to standard and still have complaints, because your patron associates a poorly prepared product with home or mom or love.”

Although readers served up family food memories more than anything else, not all the gripes were about mealtime. Lisa Schnebly Heidinger of Flagstaff, Ariz., chafed under the way her parents prepared to leave on their California vacations. Lisa would be awake at 5 a.m., raring to go, while they moved at a snail’s pace.

Wrote Lisa: “I waited through their leisurely breakfast, sporadic packing and loading of the truck … and then once we were finally on the road, the unbreakable tradition of lunch at Denny’s in Yuma, putting California further out of reach for an hour.”

For Lisa, one of adulthood’s greatest joys is getting to change the rules.

“My kids know trip day means leaving before dawn whenever possible,” she wrote. “We are in California by noon, effectively extending the vacation by one day. Decades in, I still bask in the rapid getaway and early arrival.”

Tomorrow: More changing of the rules.

