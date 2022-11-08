Who is Jen Kiggans, the Republican who ousted Rep. Elaine Luria?

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

State Sen. Jen A. Kiggans (R-Virginia Beach) is projected to oust Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) in a rare race between two pioneering female Navy veterans in one of Virginia’s most notorious swing districts. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Kiggans leveraged her background as a retired Navy helicopter pilot and a geriatric nurse practitioner to put forth a relatable identity in the military-heavy, politically diverse and historically moderate district. She capitalized on widespread discontent with the economy and President Biden’s low approval rating to hew strictly to a message decrying inflation and seeking to tie Luria, a retired Navy commander, to the Biden administration and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Kiggans initially ran for state Senate in 2019, saying she was inspired by the 2018 blue wave that carried Luria and numerous Democrats with national security backgrounds into office. But Kiggans said she felt conservative women were underrepresented, seeking to fill that void despite no previous experience in politics — and saying this year she hoped it would be Republican women with strong military backgrounds powering a red wave in Congress.

Kiggans, whose father was a Green Beret, went on to become one of the first women trained to fly Navy helicopters in combat. Though she did not see combat, she flew missions in the Persian Gulf and Kosovo.

Luria was one of the first women to work in the Navy’s nuclear reactor program on combatant ships, rising to the rank of commander after a two-decade career, before she, too, ran for office as a newcomer with a strong résumé in 2018.

Before launching a bid for Congress, Kiggans had developed a reputation in the state Senate as a friendly and mild-mannered lawmaker, sometimes using her medical background to work on legislation related to health care. In keeping with Virginia Beach’s purply politics, Kiggans did sometimes break with her party in the state Senate to support certain bills, such as creating more nondiscrimination protections for LGBT people in public accommodations, or related to environmental protections relevant to her coastal district.

But this year, as Kiggans ramped up a congressional campaign, she also took on more culture-war issues, carrying the mantle on bills to ban “inherently divisive concepts” in schools and to ban transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports.

She also was one of just four state Republicans to support a $70 million partisan audit of Virginia’s 2020 election results — which Luria, who serves on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, never let her forget, repeatedly calling her an election denier. Luria had largely staked her reelection bid on protecting democracy and her service on the committee, saying she did not care if it cost her the race — painting a stark contrast with Kiggans.

A Kiggans campaign spokesman first told The Washington Post via email in July 2021 that she acknowledged Biden’s win as legitimate. But Kiggans changed her tune as the campaign heated up, taking to saying when asked the same question that Biden merely “lived in the White House” — a script she virtually refused to stray from as the race continued. When asked in an interview this July with The Post to clarify if she believed Biden was legitimately elected, she would not give a yes or no answer, repeating the same script. And she shied away from answering the question from other reporters later in the year as well.

All the while, Kiggans endeavored to create a neighborly persona, repeatedly decrying the divisiveness in politics while fighting back against Luria’s portrayal of her as an “extremist,” particularly on abortion.

Luria put Kiggans on defense early on abortion, repeatedly accusing her of wanting to ban abortion nationwide without exception. Kiggans, who opposes abortion and supported the overturn of Roe v. Wade, said Luria’s ads claiming she wanted to ban abortion nationwide without exception were false, noting she did support exceptions. But she was not as clear on what federal restrictions she would support after the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Attorney General Jason S. Miyares (R), speaking as her surrogate, told CNN she would support a 15-week ban.

Kiggans received major help from national Republicans in the form of at least $5 million to compete with Luria’s enormous war chest, especially after Luria’s national profile and fundraising got a boost thanks to her prime-time role on the Jan. 6 committee. The district had also gotten redder after redistricting, providing Kiggans a slight built-in edge.

As a whole, the race cost over $15 million on the airwaves between both parties and candidates, making it one of the most expensive in the state, behind only Virginia’s 7th District in Northern Virginia.

