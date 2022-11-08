Anthony Brown declares victory in Maryland attorney general race

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If the margins from early returns hold, Brown would be the first African American elected to the position. Brown, 60, ran against Republican Michael A. Peroutka, a retired lawyer and one-term Anne Arundel County Council member.

The victory would be the first statewide election Brown has won since he was upset in the 2014 gubernatorial race by Larry Hogan (R). While some in Maryland political circles cast Brown’s candidacy as an effort to seek redemption for that loss, Brown insisted otherwise, saying that attorney general is a job he has wanted all along, even before he was asked to run as Martin O’Malley’s lieutenant governor in 2005.

He gave up his safe congressional seat representing Maryland’s 4th District to run for attorney general because it was “an opportunity to make a bigger impact and draw on leading 550 lawyers on all the issues that I’ve worked on my entire life,” he said in an interview last month.

In his pitch to voters, Brown said he would attack violent crime by doubling the size of the attorney general’s organized crime unit and by strengthening relations with local state’s attorneys across Maryland. But he also emphasized that he would seek to reform the criminal and juvenile justice systems and work to make them more equitable. He wants to identify biases in Maryland’s criminal justice system that have led, he said, to ab overincarceration of young Black men.

A Harvard-trained lawyer and veteran who served in Iraq, Brown said during his campaign that as attorney general he would work to expand voting rights, crack down on ghost guns and possibly pursue legal action against gun manufacturers and work to decriminalize marijuana.

He also said he would protect abortion rights in Maryland, including the rights and privacy of women who come to Maryland from other states for abortions. Abortion and reproductive rights became a pivotal issue in many elections across the country following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June.

Peroutka opposed abortion, including in the case of rape or incest, and said if elected attorney general his view of Christianity would determine his decisions. He did not believe, for instance, that the state law allowing abortion was legitimate and said “the higher calling would be to protect innocent life.”

Peroutka’s positions on abortion and a number of other issues probably cost him voters. He opposed same-sex marriage, said public schools were part of a socialist effort to indoctrinate students away from their parents and would not disavow his association with the League of the South, which the Southern Poverty Law Center has categorized as a hate group. At a League of the South conference in 2012, Peroutka sang “Dixie,” calling it “the national anthem.”

