Lierman leads in race for Maryland comptroller

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Early returns showed a commanding lead for Democrat Brooke E. Lierman in the comptroller’s race Tuesday. With more than half the votes counted, Lierman, a state delegate from Baltimore, had a 14-point lead over Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, who broke with his fellow Republicans on the ticket to run as a centrist who could carry on the legacy of Gov. Larry Hogan.

But Democrats painted Glassman as part of a ticket whose far-right views were out of step with most Maryland residents and used their fundraising advantage to share the message on television and social media.

Lierman spoke to supporters shortly at about 9:15 p.m., before the race was called.

“I am so proud and so humbled to let you know we got our numbers and we are going to make history tonight,” she said to cheering.

Lierman has said she will leverage the broad powers of Maryland’s chief financial officer to help Maryland residents achieve financial resilience and advance policy priorities such as climate sustainability. She ran to protect “our tax dollars and our values,” she said in recent ad.

Advertisement

Glassman positioned himself as a Republican check on what is shaping up to be one-party rule in Annapolis, and was the only statewide candidate for whom Hogan (R) cut a television ad.

Both candidates spent the day canvassing voters at the polls, while Democrats touted their history-making ticket, which was poised to elect the first Black governor and attorney general in addition to Lierman.

“We really are welcoming the next generation of leaders in Maryland and it’s very exciting to be watching this unfold this year,” Del. Maggie McIntosh (D-Baltimore City) said in a phone interview last week.

Speaking to supporters Tuesday evening, Lierman thanked U.S. Sen. Barbara A. Mikulski (D), the state’s first female senator and fellow Fells Point Democrat who endorsed her in the primary, joking, “I don’t know what they put in the water in Fells Point but I am so proud to follow her from rabble rousing in Fells Point to state office.”

Advertisement

She also detailed the piano recitals and bedtime stories she missed during the campaign, but thanked her two children for walking in parades and waking up early to see her off.

“You are my joy and my light and I’m doing this for you and for all the children of Maryland,” she said.

Lierman is running to replace Peter Franchot, who defeated the incumbent Democrat to win the comptroller seat in 2006 but stepped down this year to run unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for governor. His exit from the contest presented a rare opportunity for a new voice in the prominent office; the last time the comptroller race was wide open, with no incumbent running, was 1998.

The state comptroller, known as the state’s chief financial officer or accountant, collects about $16 billion annually in taxes. The office also handles information technology for the state, paying the state’s bills and employee paychecks. The agency has 1,100 employees and a budget of $110 million.

Advertisement

With the governor and treasurer, the comptroller sits on the powerful Board of Public Works, which Lierman says approves an average of $480 million in state contracts every other week.

As comptroller, Lierman said she will modernize the office by upgrading technology to help small-business owners pay taxes more efficiently, and reach out to families and seniors who are eligible for but not yet receiving tax credits.

Lierman, co-chair of the special joint committee on pensions in the legislature, said she will also minimize risk to state pension fund investments due to the negative impacts of climate change.

Lierman, 43, works as a civil rights and disability lawyer at the Baltimore firm Brown, Goldstein & Levy. Her father is Terry Lierman, a former chairman of the Maryland Democratic Party and longtime party insider.

She has a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College and a law degree from the University of Texas at Austin School of Law. She has served two terms in the House and bested Bowie Mayor Tim Adams for the Democratic nomination for comptroller.

Lateshia Beachum contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article