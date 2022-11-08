Maryland’s competitive 6th District race remains undecided as polls close

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

While the Maryland governor’s race may be headlining the night, voters could be in for a thriller in Western Maryland, home to the state’s most competitive congressional contest: a rematch between Rep. David Trone (D) and Del. Neil C. Parrott (R-Washington) that has led Trone to invest millions of his personal fortune to defend the seat.

After polls closed Tuesday night, the Associated Press projected Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D) to win his bid for reelection. Van Hollen faced no serious opposition in the race. But across Maryland’s eight U.S. House districts, several candidates put up bold challenges against longtime incumbents. The fiercest has been in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District, where Trone routed Parrott, a longtime conservative delegate, two years ago.

But the race was more competitive this year after redistricting made the 6th District redder — largely thanks to Parrott’s crusades against partisan gerrymandering in Annapolis. He and several other Republicans won a lawsuit that led to a new congressional map this year that gave Republicans a shot in the Western Maryland district.

The only hurdle: Trone, a co-founder of Total Wine & More, is a multimillionaire with the ability to self-fund his campaign.

Trone invested $12.5 million of his own wealth in the race, which, compared with the roughly $800,000 Parrott raised, largely allowing Trone to dominate the airwaves. Wendy Whitmore, 54, was impressed by the amount of outreach from Trone’s campaign. It shows that he’s “trying to keep in touch with people,” she said after casting her vote Tuesday at the William Talley Recreation Center in Frederick.

Even though national Republicans identified Maryland’s 6th as a seat they wanted to flip red, Trone’s huge financial advantage mostly scared off major national investments, and it wasn’t until the final leg that Parrott began drawing more national attention. He got a boost from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), who came to Frederick to stump for Parrott late last month in a move that political analysts saw as evidence that Parrott still had a viable path to victory.

But analysts have also noted that the top of the Republican ticket in Maryland is not expected to help down-ballot candidates. The Republican gubernatorial nominee, Dan Cox, is expected to lose to Wes Moore (D) by double digits, which analysts have seen as a drag on Parrott in an otherwise good environment for Republicans nationally.

Philip Berkheimer, a 53-year-old draftsman in Frederick County, is an independent who voted for Republicans down the line this year, hoping for a change.

“Usually the way I vote is: throw them out, whoever’s in right now,” he said. “Everything politically I can’t stand right now.”

Parrott, who has served for more than a decade in the Maryland State House, is one of the chamber’s most conservative delegates, well-known for the petition drives he led seeking to overturn laws such as same-sex marriage and in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants. He is also staunchly opposed to abortion and previously proposed a 20-week abortion ban, with an exception for medical emergencies, and Trone attacked him as “extreme” on the issue throughout the campaign.

Trone, who lives outside the 6th District in Potomac, was elected in 2018 and has developed a distinct repertoire in Congress, working almost exclusively on mental health, addiction, criminal justice and medical research — issues personal to him. Trone, a cancer survivor, has said frequently that losing his nephew to a fentanyl-laced heroin overdose in 2016 galvanized him on that mission.

But Trone has also made overtures to the rural, redder parts of the district in ads showcasing his backstory as the son of a farmer, while pointing to infrastructure investments that he has voted for in Congress, such as expanding rural broadband.

Elsewhere in Maryland, former liberal Takoma Park delegate Heather Mizeur (D) has been giving Rep. Andy Harris (R) a run for his money on the Eastern Shore, the most conservative territory in the state — even though analysts have doubted she has a strong path to victory in the red district. Mizeur, who lives on a small herb farm on the Eastern Shore, outraised and outspent Harris, pulling in more than $2.6 million to Harris’s $1.8 million. She made broad appeals to Republicans and independents, hosting “Heather in the Hot Seat” events to allow some of those skeptical voters to grill her. And she developed what she called a “hyper-local” campaign platform, such as stimulating the shore’s agriculture- and aquaculture-based economy with innovation and clean-energy jobs.

But Harris, an ally of former president Donald Trump and a member of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus, has a nearly 12-year incumbent advantage, and the same redistricting map that made Maryland’s 6th more competitive also ensured that Maryland’s 1st would remain quite red. Trump won the district by 14 points in 2020, indicating a significant uphill battle for Mizeur.

In Maryland’s 2nd District, Nicolee Ambrose, a Republican National Committee member, took on 20-year incumbent C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger (D). And in the 3rd District, Rep. John Sarbanes (D) faced Yuripzy Morgan, who sought to distinguish herself within the GOP by noting that she does not believe that government should be making decisions for women about abortion in the aftermath of the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Just days before the election, the National Republican Congressional Committee added Ambrose and Morgan to its list of candidates to watch, through its “On the Radar” program — although Biden won both districts by more than 20 percentage points in 2020.

Other Maryland incumbents were not considered to be at risk. Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D-Md.) is the only House incumbent not seeking reelection; he is running for attorney general, and Democrat Glenn Ivey was expected to win the race to replace him in the deep-blue 4th District.

Mike Thomas, 76, was happy to vote in Hyattsville for Ivey, a former state’s attorney and federal prosecutor who recently worked on a county police reform task force.

“He’s qualified,” Thomas said, and “he’s fairly balanced.”

But Monica Thomas, a 67-year-old personal chef from Hyattsville, said she wished she had more choices; in her six decades in Prince George’s County she couldn’t recall ever seeing so many candidates running unopposed.

“I always think two sides to every issue would be great,” she said. “Maybe we’re not getting the most balanced view of the world.”

Lateshia Beachum and Emily Seymour contributed to this report.

