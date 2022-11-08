Elrich, Alsobrooks win reelection to lead Maryland suburbs

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Incumbent Democrat Marc Elrich won reelection for a second term as Montgomery county executive in Maryland’s most-populous county. Elrich triumphed resoundingly in the general election after a tight primary in which he squeaked through with 32 votes over his opponent, business executive David Blair (D), following a recount. It was Elrich’s second razor-thin victory over Blair, who also ran against him in the 2018 primary.

Although Elrich led comfortably in a county where Democrats outnumber Republicans 4 to 1, the narrow primary raises questions about how the longtime Montgomery County politician will proceed with divided support from voters in his own party.

Elrich enters a second term with critics hitting him from every direction for his stances on development, his struggles to draw in new businesses and what they describe as his failure to address climate change or advance criminal justice reforms. In an interview after his narrow August primary win, Elrich vowed to double down on issues such as affordable housing, transit and health equity that languished as the pandemic absorbed county resources over the past 2½ years.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with this council,” Elrich said in a post-election speech. “There are lots of things we want to do in common and we’re going to find a way to do these things.”

Voters also selected a largely new Montgomery County Council on Tuesday, filling two recently added seats on the body for the first time.

Six new women are likely to be seated, making it a majority-female council. In the 2018 election, only one woman secured a spot on the county’s legislative body.

The council will also be larger than in the past, after expanding from nine to 11 seats beginning in December. Two new districts were added to the council in an effort to better reflect people of color within the county, who collectively make up a majority of residents, and balance representation that has historically drawn members disproportionately from the small, liberal enclave of Takoma Park.

Democrats Marilyn Balcombe (District 2), Kate Stewart (District 4), Kristin Mink (District 5), Natali Fani-González (District 6), Dawn Luedtke (District 7) and Laurie-Anne Sayles (At Large) were all handily leading over Republican opponents late Tuesday night. Incumbent Democrats Andrew Friedson (District 1), Sidney Katz (District 3), Gabe Albornoz (At Large), Evan Glass (At Large), and Will Jawando (At Large) also led their races. The likely all-Democrat sweep was no surprise in the deep-blue county.

Voters also appeared likely to approve a charter amendment that requires the consent of both the county executive and the council to remove the county attorney, who serves as one of the top legal counsels for the Montgomery County government — a move designed to insulate the officeholder for reprisal for offering advice that appeared to favor one branch of the local government over the other. Damascus voters were likely to approve a second charter amendment that allows the Board of License Commissioners to issue liquor licenses in that district.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) was reelected in an uncontested general election after sweeping aside several political outsiders in July’s primaries.

Alsobrooks, a rising star in Maryland politics who invited speculation of a gubernatorial run ahead of this year’s elections, will instead enter a second term as county executive after campaigning on a record of initiating police reform and securing long-sought development opportunities. After her swearing-in ceremony, Alsobrooks also vowed to depoliticize education, though school board debates have remained contentious and her critics claim that her appointees bear some blame.

Alsobrooks will be immediately tasked with deciding on the future of a youth curfew that she announced in September and extended through the end of the year following a spike in homicides over the summer in Prince George’s. She’ll also make a final push to have the county selected as the site of the FBI’s new headquarters.

Voters elected several new council members to the Prince George’s County Council who promised a more transparent county government after the previous council proposed a controversial redistricting map last year that moved three liberal candidates out of their districts and drew accusations of gerrymandering.

New council members Wanika Fisher (District 2), Eric Olson (District 3), Ingrid Harrison (District 4) and Wala Blegay (District 6) will join incumbents Calvin S. Hawkins II (At-Large), Mel Franklin (At-Large), Thomas E. Dernoga (District 1), Jolene Ivey (District 5), Edward Burroughs III (District 8) and Sydney J. Harrison (District 9) on the 11-person council, all Democrats who ran uncontested in the deep-blue county after their primary victories. They are likely to be joined by Krystal Oriadha (District 7), who led resoundingly in votes against Republican Gary Falls.

Prince George’s voters also appeared likely to pass a charter amendment relaxing the residency requirement for candidates whose districts were redrawn. Other charter amendments — to publicly advertise bids and proposals for county services on a website, and to add gender neutral language and other revisions to the county charter — also appeared poised to pass.

Votes to pass four Prince George’s bond issues to fund community college facilities, county buildings, libraries and other facilities were leading by large margins by Tuesday evening. Voters also seemed likely to reject a bond issue to fund facilities for the public safety department.

