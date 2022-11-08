Police arrest youth, 13, in killing of teen in Northeast Washington

D.C. police on Tuesday arrested a 13-year-old in the fatal shooting of another teenager who was killed last month in Northeast Washington, according to the department.
Police said the victim, Andre Robertson Jr., a 15-year-old student at Cesar Chavez Public Charter Schools, was shot on a porch with others about 3:40 p.m. on Oct. 13 in the 500 block of 48th Place NE. Police have not divulged a possible motive but said it appears to be a targeted shooting.
Two other teenagers — another 15-year-old and a 14-year-old — have been fatally shot in the District since then.