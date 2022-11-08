The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Police arrest youth, 13, in killing of teen in Northeast Washington

By
November 8, 2022 at 4:21 p.m. EST
The scene where 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr. was fatally shot Oct. 13 in Northeast Washington. Police have arrested two youths, ages 13 and 15, in the killing. (Emily Davies/The Washington Post)

D.C. police on Tuesday arrested a 13-year-old in the fatal shooting of another teenager who was killed last month in Northeast Washington, according to the department.

The youth, who was not identified because his case is in juvenile court, was charged with first-degree murder while armed. Last week, police said they arrested a 15-year-old in the killing. He also was charged as a juvenile with first-degree murder.

Police said the victim, Andre Robertson Jr., a 15-year-old student at Cesar Chavez Public Charter Schools, was shot on a porch with others about 3:40 p.m. on Oct. 13 in the 500 block of 48th Place NE. Police have not divulged a possible motive but said it appears to be a targeted shooting.

Two other teenagers — another 15-year-old and a 14-year-old — have been fatally shot in the District since then.

