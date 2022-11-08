D.C. gang member describes shooting that killed college-bound teenager

Gift Article Share

Philip McDaniel took the witness stand in D.C. Superior Court wearing an orange D.C. jail jumpsuit, his wrists and ankles shackled. His two friends are on trial in connection with the fatal shooting of a college-bound 17-year-old, who was struck by a stray bullet one August afternoon five years ago. And McDaniel, who admitted to driving the men away from the scene, is prosecutors’ star witness.

The shooting, McDaniel said, was an attempt to get revenge against a rival neighborhood gang in Northeast Washington, though the teen, Jamahri Sydnor, was not the target. A day earlier, McDaniel said, a man in the Saratoga Crew shot at him and his two friends in the Langston Park Crew: James Mayfield and Robert Moses. They set out for payback, not caring who in the other neighborhood would be shot, McDaniel testified.

McDaniel described how he drove his gold Honda Accord into the intersection of Saratoga and Montana avenues, stopped the car and left the ignition running with his foot on the brake. He said he watched as Mayfield and Moses pulled masks over their faces, hopped out of the car and casually walked away through some bushes.

McDaniel said he knew what was about to happen, so he turned the radio volume up.

“I wanted to relax myself a bit,” he told Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley Nielsen. “I was feeling kind of nervous. I kind of had butterflies, you know. It was something that was going to happen.”

McDaniel said he couldn’t see anything from inside the car. But about a minute later, he heard as many as four gunshots. He said he then saw his two friends “jogging” back to the car.

Mayfield, holding a .45 caliber handgun, McDaniel said, got into the back seat. Moses, now holding a .40 caliber, McDaniel said, also returned to the car. One of the men — McDaniel couldn’t remember which — yelled, “Go.”

McDaniel said he lifted his foot off the brake and pressed down on the gas pedal.

McDaniel, 26, is critical to prosecutors’ case against Mayfield and Moses, the two 23-year-old men who authorities allege hid in the bushes and indiscriminately fired multiple bullets into a busy intersection on the afternoon of Aug. 10, 2017. One of those bullets shattered the window of Jamahri’s car as she was driving her 12-year-old nephew home from a barbershop.

A graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in upper-Northwest Washington, Jamahri was less than two weeks away from her freshman year as a communications major at Florida A&M University. She was struck in the head, and died two days later. Her mother, a former D.C. police detective, has described racing to the scene after relatives called to tell her Jamahri had been shot.

McDaniel, who was arrested just hours after the fatal shooting, eventually told homicide detectives that he was the getaway driver. Authorities said that he alleged that it was Moses and Mayfield — two of his lifelong friends — who fired the shots.

During some of McDaniel’s testimony, security in the courtroom was heightened, with six U.S. marshals positioned throughout the room.

Defense attorneys argued that McDaniel was one of the shooters, and has been lying to authorities since his arrest. They allege he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and a conspiracy charge to secure a lighter prison sentence than Mayfield and Moses, who are charged with first-degree murder and face more than 40 years in prison if convicted.

Under cross examination by Moses’s attorney, Steven Kiersh, McDaniel admitted to telling one of his former girlfriends that he hopes to be out of prison in about seven years due to his cooperation, having already served five years in the D.C. jail. And under questioning by Veronice Holt, Mayfield’s attorney, McDaniel acknowledged that Mayfield was never thinly built with dreadlocks or plaits — which is how a witness had described one of the shooters. That description is more aligned with McDaniel himself.

Defense attorneys also argue that McDaniel was too high on drugs to remember details of the events. McDaniel conceded using a wide range of drugs and selling guns and stolen cars since he was a teen, and he acknowledged he had taken Percocet and smoked marijuana on the day of the shooting. He also admitted to lying to detectives several times after his arrest, including about selling a gun to an undercover police officer after signing his cooperation agreement.

“I didn’t want to get into more trouble,” he said.

McDaniel described how he had been close with Moses and Mayfield before the shooting. After his mother died of a heroin overdose when he was a teen, McDaniel said that he, his then-girlfriend and their baby daughter moved in with Moses, Moses’s brother and their mother. McDaniel said he has known Moses since he was 12 years old, and referred to him as his “brother.” He referred to Moses’s mother as “mom.”

As McDaniel testified, Moses stared straight ahead. McDaniel said he considered Mayfield “like a brother, too.”

McDaniel said all three were part of the Langston Park Crew, and the day before the deadly shooting, they spotted a member of the rival Saratoga Crew on the sidewalk.

“We plotted to catch him on the next street,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel said they drove past the man, jumped out of the car and grabbed him by his jacket. “My intent was to assault him,” McDaniel said. But then, the man pulled a gun out of his waistband and fired three or four rounds into the air above them. They let the man go, and he ran off.

“I was laughing,” McDaniel recalled. It was then the three men planned a “get back,” as McDaniel called it. They agreed to drive to the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue and begin shooting “at no specific person” he said. “They shot at us, so we was going to do the same thing back,” McDaniel said.

The case, which is in Judge Maribeth Raffinan’s courtroom, could go to the jury for deliberations as early as Nov. 15.

