Bowser asks for ‘transformational’ ideas for her third term as mayor

Less than a day after D.C. voters elected her to a rare third term, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Wednesday reflected briefly on her nearly eight years at the helm of the city’s government before outlining her vision for the next four. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “None of us could have expected covid, Donald Trump, a racial reckoning or an economic crisis,” Bowser said, before alluding to some of her administration’s past slogans. “In 2014, we made promises for a fresh start. In 2018, we made promises to ensure we were doing everything possible, that D.C. residents got a fair shot.”

Her mandate this time? “We’re charged with leading the city’s comeback,” Bowser said.

That comeback, Bowser said, entails a focus on solving problems in the District that are largely familiar and that have been among residents’ top concerns in recent months: public safety, keeping children off the streets and on paths toward success, and revitalizing the city’s downtown corridor, which has struggled to return to its pre-pandemic state.

Recalling her successful first-term campaign promise to close the decrepit D.C. General homeless shelter and build short-term family shelters across the city, Bowser said that a third term would give her time to complete other projects that have “started, stopped and stopped again.” She mentioned Skyland Town Center, a mixed-use development in Ward 7 that has advanced in the past year but that was in the works for so long that five D.C. mayors have overseen its progress. “Those are the things and types of ideas that are transformational for people that we will continue to explore,” she said.

She plans to ask residents to help. “We’re asking anybody that has a big idea to submit that big idea,” she said.

In the coming weeks, the city will host job fairs to encourage residents to take positions within the D.C. government.

The transition team that Bowser announced Wednesday, led by two of her allies, former D.C. Health director LaQuandra Nesbitt and former council member Tommy Wells, who directs the Department of Energy & Environment, will be tasked with gathering community feedback.

Although Bowser’s victory in the general election was not a surprise — the Associated Press called the race for her not long after polls closed Tuesday — the fate of two at-large council seats remained unclear Wednesday afternoon, with the Board of Elections saying that it had yet to count 19,000 ballots that were deposited at drop boxes on Election Day, as well as an unknown number of ballots mailed on Election Day or shortly before.

With more than 165,000 ballots counted — about 66,000 fewer than the total in the 2018 mayoral election — current Democratic council members Anita Bonds and Kenyan R. McDuffie held the lead for the two open at-large council seats. If that remains the case after all ballots are counted, McDuffie, who represents Ward 5 on the council but ran in this election as an independent for a citywide seat, will unseat Elissa Silverman (I), who was in third place as of Wednesday afternoon.

Julie Zauzmer Weil contributed to this report.

