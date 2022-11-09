Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“Happy families are all alike,” wrote Leo Tolstoy. “Every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” I wouldn’t say that the readers I’ve featured this week had unhappy childhoods. They just had … well, childhoods. That’s when you do what your parents tell you to do, while imagining what you’ll do when you’re a grown-up.

When Diana Read of Ashburn was growing up, she and her sister hated the way their family spent weekends.

“From the time we rose until the time we went to bed on Saturday and Sunday, we did not get dressed,” Diana wrote. “We wore our pajamas, dressing gowns and slippers the whole day, even doing housework and cooking in that garb. If someone came to the door, screams of dismay would rend the air: Three of us would hide, and one unfortunate would be designated to throw on some jeans and a shirt to answer the door.”

Advertisement

In the evening, everyone would take a shower then put on fresh pajamas and dressing gowns.

Wrote Diana: “I married right from home and the first thing I did was to establish a new family tradition: to get dressed as soon as we rose from our beds.”

Meanwhile, the exact opposite was going on in the house Catherine S. Vodrey grew up in.

“My mother had kind of a thing about no one being in pajamas past waking up,” wrote Catherine, of East Liverpool, Ohio. “For my siblings and me, there was no eating breakfast in our pajamas, no lazing about in PJs watching cartoons on a Saturday morning. I love being in my pajamas all day long if I can get away with it, so hers is a rule I chucked even before I had my own two children.

“My kiddos grew up being able to stay in their pajamas as long as they wanted to on the weekends, unless we had to head somewhere public.”

Advertisement

When Gillian Vickers was growing up, her mother constantly told her to get her feet off the coffee table.

“Not gross, dirty feet — or dirty shoes — just clean feet in socks,” wrote Gillian, of Alexandria.

She swore that when she had a house of her own she would put her feet on the coffee table.

“And I did,” Gillian wrote. “We bought sturdy coffee tables and eventually bought one of those giant soft ottoman coffee tables that you put a big tray on if you want it to hold anything. I made a point of telling my mom she could put her feet on the table if she wanted. She rolled her eyes at me and smiled, but she kept her feet on the floor.”

A reader in South Carolina named Christina said she also rebelled against one of her mother’s practices.

“My mother has always kept a box at the post office downtown rather than having a mailbox,” Christina wrote. “It makes her feel safer not to give out her physical address and I think she enjoys the exercise of going to the post office — a charmingly small building at the center of town where you often bump into friends and acquaintances.”

Advertisement

But when Christina bought her own house, she installed a mailbox and now enjoys the relationship her family has with their mail carriers.

Wrote Christina: “Our closest post office is now miles away and the convenience of mail delivery makes me practically giddy with glee. We have exchanged summer vegetables and Christmas treats so far with our carriers; I enjoy opening the mail each day and look forward to a long and happy tradition of not going to the post office.”

When Juliana Burrow of Gaithersburg was growing up, the accepted place to store rubber bands was on the doorknobs in her family’s house.

“One was always handy when needed anywhere in the house — obviously the perfect storage spot,” Juliana wrote. “My husband made it clear he thought differently, and I’ve deferred to his wishes. But even after 50 years of marriage I sometimes find myself reaching for the nearest doorknob when I need a rubber band.”

Eventually, we stop being the kids breaking away from their parents. We become the parents being broken away from.

Advertisement

North Bethesda’s Ivy Baer grew up in a family dedicated to “under toilet paper”: that is, letting the roll unspool from the back. Her daughters were raised the same way.

“A few years ago, our younger daughter confessed to me that she had a realization that she’s an adult and can do whatever she wants with her toilet paper,” Ivy wrote. Ivy said she felt a “stab in my heart when she told me she’s gone to the ‘over toilet paper’ side.

Speaking as a proud underer, Ivy, I say it’s time to write her out of the will.

GiftOutline Gift Article