Bonds, McDuffie win two D.C. at-large council seats; Silverman ousted

In a citywide race that pitted three sitting D.C. Council members against one another for two spots, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser's allies Anita Bonds and Kenyan R. McDuffie won at-large council seats — ousting two-term incumbent Elissa Silverman, a longtime favorite of the city's liberal activists.

McDuffie, who represented Ward 5 on the council for a decade as a Democrat before running for the at-large seat as an independent, was embraced by business owners as a candidate more moderate than Silverman on taxation and business regulation and by longtime Washingtonians as a native son. Businesspeople who have long targeted Silverman (I) for her championing of the city's paid parental leave law and other worker-friendly policies donated generously to McDuffie's campaign.

Bonds (D), who has been on the council for a decade and involved in Democratic politics in the District for half a century, touted her longevity and her focus on senior citizens and longtime residents during a campaign in which few doubted she would win another term.

The at-large contest was the last D.C. Council race to be called after Tuesday’s election.

Many who voted for Bonds praised her consistency. The Rev. James Coleman, who voted in Takoma, gave Bonds — who chairs the council’s housing committee — some of the credit for D.C. spending more time and effort on affordable housing creation than surrounding suburban jurisdictions.

“I think we’re doing an average to good job” on one of the city’s most pressing issues, Coleman said.

Still, as Bonds competed for votes with two of her fellow council members and struggled to defend her leadership of the housing committee from criticism of the city’s high housing prices, her vote totals slipped — she won fewer than one-third of the votes cast in the contest, compared with her 44 percent showing four years ago.

James Scales, 23, said his top issue was the cost of housing when he voted in Ward 5 on Tuesday. He was upset by a recent federal report that sharply criticized D.C.’s public housing agency for letting much-needed apartments fall into disrepair and sit unused. Doubting Bonds’ capability to oversee the housing authority, he voted instead for Silverman and independent Graham McLaughlin.

McDuffie put together a winning coalition by appealing to multiple camps, including business owners in some of the city’s wealthiest neighborhoods and native Washingtonians in some of its poorest.

Silverman, who has served on the council since 2015, has long been a target of some business owners and a favorite of many of the city’s liberal activists for championing worker-friendly policies including parental leave (funded by a tax on employers that many businesses fiercely opposed) and for occasionally clashing with the more moderate Bowser (D) and the council chairman, Phil Mendelson (D), who easily won reelection Tuesday.

While Silverman campaigned on both her liberal achievements and her work extending grants to businesses hard hit by the pandemic, groups funded by business owners spent heavily to campaign on McDuffie’s behalf, and corporations donated directly to McDuffie’s well-funded campaign.

McDuffie meanwhile also appealed to longtime D.C. residents, pointing out on the campaign trail that he was born in the District. Many observed a racial element as well — Silverman is White and grew up in Maryland, and some voters expressed concern about preserving the council’s current Black majority.

“He’s from where I’m from. He’s been through the struggles I’ve been through,” Donald Bullock, 47, said after voting in Columbia Heights.

Bullock, a heavy-equipment operator, remembers playing basketball with McDuffie when they were children, and specifically hopes his old playmate will focus more attention on homelessness in the District. “He can relate to the people that’s in the streets. He comes from the same struggle as us. He understands.”

Ebony Huff, who lives in Columbia Heights, felt the same way. “Hopefully his personal life will pour out into the community,” said Huff, the mother of a 4-year-old. “I’m a federal government worker and I still can’t really afford to live here. … I want to be able to buy a home here in D.C. where I was raised, stay here and raise my child.”

Silverman’s campaign was also dogged in the final days of voting by a ruling by the Office of Campaign Finance that she improperly spent campaign money on a poll of the Ward 3 primary race, which she was not running in.

McDuffie and several leaders in D.C.’s Black community seized on the ruling to impugn Silverman’s ethics. Rick Taylor, who lives in Ward 5, said the campaign finance issue influenced his choice to vote for McDuffie.

“I didn’t have a real strong reason to vote for [Silverman]. And there’s an investigation pending about some ethical thing — I think it broke at a bad time for her,” he said. “It’s not a big thing, but enough to put a little bit of a cloud over her.”

