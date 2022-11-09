Man kills intruder in Oakton home, police say

Gift Article Share

An Oakton, Va., homeowner shot and killed an intruder Wednesday night during an altercation after the intruder entered the home with a large landscaping rock, according to Fairfax County police. The incident began when the male intruder, who police described as a young adult, walked onto the property in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road sometime before 6 p.m. The male homeowner encountered the man outside and a fight ensued, police said.

The homeowner went inside the house to retrieve a gun. A short time later, the intruder entered the home armed with a large rock. There was a confrontation and the homeowner fired his gun, police said.

Officers were called to the home and gave first aid to the intruder, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The homeowner’s wife and another adult, along with the homeowner’s two children, were home at the time of the incident but none were harmed, police said.

The homeowner was taken to a hospital with minor injures. As of late Wednesday, police had not identified the intruder. Authorities are investigating the incident as a self-defense incident, police said. It was not immediately clear to police what prompted the initial altercation or what brought the intruder into the area.

The single-family home is located in a wooded, remote area of Fairfax County. The home has a long driveway, and police had not found a vehicle connected to the intruder. Police are trying to determine why he was in the area.

