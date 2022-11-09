Results slow to come in key Md. congressional race between Trone, Parrott

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland’s most anticipated congressional race, a rematch between Rep. David Trone (D) and Del. Neil C. Parrott (R), remains uncalled as of Wednesday afternoon, and it may be a while before results are known. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Thousands of mail-in ballots are outstanding in counties across the district, chief among them Montgomery County — a key blue territory that favors Trone — and Frederick County, purple territory where the candidates have been neck-and-neck. Spokesmen in elections offices in those counties said officials will not resume counting the remaining ballots until Thursday and will not have an update on the count until Thursday night.

With Democrats nationwide defying expectations and the GOP’s hopes of an enormous red wave evaporated, control of the U.S. House remains unresolved, with the final picture depending on outcomes in the outstanding competitive races — including in Maryland’s 6th. Political analysts have seen Trone, a multimillionaire with the ability to self-fund his campaign, as a favorite in the race, pointing to his incumbent advantage and huge wealth — and they considered losing Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox to be a drag on Parrott.

With the race too close to call, Parrott was narrowly leading as of Wednesday, boosted by large margins in rural Western Maryland counties, pending all those as-yet-uncounted mail-in ballots.

Advertisement

Maryland law has prohibited elections officials from canvassing mail-in ballots until two days after Election Day. But after chaotic delays during the Maryland gubernatorial primary this year, a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge allowed the law to be suspended so elections officials could begin processing mail-in ballots as they trickled in ahead of the general election. Even with the head start, though, some registrars anticipated they would still need days or weeks after Election Day to finish counting.

State lawmakers passed a bill that would have removed the law permanently, but Gov. Larry Hogan (R) vetoed it.

Spokesmen for Montgomery and Frederick counties could not give a more specific estimate about how long the process would take, only saying they will provide an update Thursday night.

Trone trounced Parrott in 2020 by roughly 20 percentage points — but it’s a different story this year, after a protracted redistricting battle led to a new congressional map that made the 6th Congressional District in the state’s western region more competitive. Parrott, one of the Maryland House of Delegates’ most conservative legislators, in fact led the crusade against partisan gerrymandering in Annapolis, and was among the Republicans who sued over a previous map and won in state court to force changes that ultimately benefited him this year.

Advertisement

The better odds for Parrott led Trone, the owner of Total Wine & More, to invest more than $12 million of his personal wealth in the race — a financial advantage that largely deterred national Republicans from coming to Parrott’s aid and kept Trone commanding the airwaves. Parrott raised roughly $800,000.

“Tens of thousands of ballots are still outstanding, and it may take a few days for every vote to be counted,” Trone tweeted in a message to supporters early Wednesday morning. “But I’m confident that I’m headed back to Congress to keep fighting for the people of the 6th District.”

Parrott, a civil engineer, has served in the House of Delegates for roughly a decade, making a name for himself after launching petition drives seeking to repeal laws with which he disagreed, such as the legalization of same-sex marriage and allowing in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants. He campaigned on pledges to rein in government spending, crime, and illegal immigration and drug trafficking at the border.

Advertisement

Trone, in a slew of attack ads, went after Parrott as an “extremist,” hammering particularly on abortion. Parrott has previously proposed a 20-week ban, with an exception for “medical emergencies,” in the state House and said he would support a 15-week ban in Congress.

Trone, on the other hand, sought to present himself as a centrist who leverages a business background to negotiate across the aisle on his main priorities, namely on boosting resources for mental health and addiction — a personal mission of Trone’s after losing his nephew to an overdose of fentanyl-laced heroin in 2016.

GiftOutline Gift Article