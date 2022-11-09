The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

One dead after shooting in Silver Spring

Police were called at 4 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Colony Road and Northampton Drive for the report of shots fired

By
November 9, 2022 at 5:14 p.m. EST

A person was found dead Wednesday morning in Montgomery County after police received a report of gunshots fired near New Hampshire Avenue and just south of the Capital Beltway.

About 4 a.m., officers were called to the area of Northampton Drive and Colony Road. They discovered a deceased person “with trauma to the body” in the 100 block of Colony Road, officials said.

No further details were released.

