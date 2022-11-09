One dead after shooting in Silver Spring

Gift ArticleShareA person was found dead Wednesday morning in Montgomery County after police received a report of gunshots fired near New Hampshire Avenue and just south of the Capital Beltway.About 4 a.m., officers were called to the area of Northampton Drive and Colony Road. They discovered a deceased person “with trauma to the body” in the 100 block of Colony Road, officials said.Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.ArrowRightNo further details were released.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...