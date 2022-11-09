Youngkin apologizes to Pelosi over comments about attack on her husband

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has sent a handwritten note of apology to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) over his comments last month that seemed to make light of the hammer attack against her husband, Paul Pelosi. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill confirmed that she received the letter, which was postmarked Nov. 1. He provided no further details, but said Pelosi had accepted the apology.

Several spokespeople for Youngkin did not respond to requests for comment. The letter was first reported by Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Stafford, Va., for GOP congressional candidate Yesli Vega on Oct. 28, Youngkin mentioned the attack earlier that day on Pelosi’s husband, which left Paul Pelosi hospitalized with a fractured skull.

“There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send [Pelosi] back to be with him in California,” Youngkin said at the rally.

The comment drew widespread rebukes, but Youngkin has resisted publicly apologizing for it.

Vega lost her challenge to Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) in Tuesday’s election.

