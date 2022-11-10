After battles with Hogan, Baltimore welcomes fresh start with Moore

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For many Baltimoreans, Democrat Wes Moore’s historic victory in the governor’s race on Tuesday couldn’t come soon enough. It wasn’t just that Moore lives in Baltimore — though that was a big plus. It also meant they were that much closer to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s departure from office and the end of an acrimonious eight years between the residents of Maryland’s largest city and a leader many felt often worked against them.

With Moore in charge, leaders here said, the relationship between the city and the governor’s mansion can begin to recover. And they are counting the days until Hogan leaves.

“Many of us have felt that our governor has held our city with contempt and has not always seen us as a part of the whole picture of Maryland,” said Del. Stephanie M. Smith (D-Baltimore), a Moore supporter who represents East Baltimore and chairs the city’s delegation in the Maryland House of Delegates. “This is a city that’s been looking for a governor that’s simply a friend. But it would be preferable, at minimum, to have a governor that believes in you, knows you, embraces you and sees you as a full part of our state.”

The city’s frustrations with Hogan go back to 2015 during his first year in office when he pulled the plug on the Red Line, a $2.9 billion proposed light rail system that had been in planning for years and would have connected residents of some of the city’s poorest neighborhoods to downtown.

Proponents said the east-west rail system would have brought the city together, made more jobs accessible to more people and furthered economic development. Approximately $288 million had already been spent on the planning process which began in 2001. Hogan rejected the plans and called the project a “wasteful boondoggle.” His decision meant Baltimore would lose out on $900 million in federal funding that had already been earmarked for the project.

Adding salt to the wound was Hogan’s decision, announced that same day, to divert some of the state funding earmarked for the Red Line to the Purple Line in the Washington suburbs. He also announced $2 billion in highway spending across the state. Baltimore felt left in the lurch.

When Hogan’s Twitter account posted plans for the transportation projects it included a map of Maryland that had a blank space where Baltimore should have been. The tweet was later deleted.

Moore, whose victory made him the nation’s only current Black governor and just the third elected in its history, has said that the Red Line is a “core priority.”

“If you want to get economic momentum going you need to be able to move people to employment,” he told the Baltimore Sun in September. “We cannot think that we’re going to move as a state when every time we talk about Baltimore it’s with disdain. We cannot have a thriving Maryland if Baltimore is unhealthy.”

Hogan also regularly blasted city leaders for how they handled crime and their failure, he said, to prosecute violent criminals. Baltimore has had more than 300 homicides per year for the past seven years and is on pace to exceed 300 again this year. In 2021 it had the highest homicide rate of any of the country’s 50 largest cities. Earlier this year Hogan and Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott engaged in a sharp back and forth with each side accusing the other of not doing enough to address crime and its root causes.

“In February, you assured us there was a comprehensive plan in place, but at this point, I do not believe anyone — including you — believes it is working,” Hogan wrote in a public letter to Scott in May. “It is time to see a real plan and real action now.”

“If the Governor wanted to ask me about the crime fight, he could have asked me in person … but he chose not to and instead played publicity games with public safety,” Scott fired back. “Moreover, since he’s taken office, two things are true: he has refused to offer Baltimore any meaningful help, and crime has gone up every year … The Governor knows how to help, but he refuses to do so.”

Hogan also criticized Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby for her approach to pursuing criminal convictions in the city. A year ago he called for a funding review of her office and demanded data on prosecution rates. What Baltimore needed, Hogan said, was “a prosecutor who will actually prosecute violent criminals.”

Mosby struck back at Hogan, accusing him of failing to work with four Baltimore mayors and its police chiefs.

“Quite candidly, he’s been more concerned with pointing the finger at everyone else as opposed to actually leading and delivering for a city that is the heartbeat for this state,” said Mosby at a news conference.

In January Mosby was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts each of perjury and making false loan applications. She ran for a third term but was defeated in the Democratic primary by Ivan Bates, a defense attorney.

Hogan’s critics in Baltimore say his administration underfunded and understaffed the state’s probation and parole system leading to little oversight and assistance for people released from prison. Moore on his campaign website pledged to fill every vacant position, “ensuring strong supervision of high-risk individuals, and leveraging local offices to connect people to behavioral health treatment, housing and employment.”

Moore has also said will work to rebuild relationships between Baltimore communities and law enforcement by increasing accountability and transparency and funding community policing programs.

Baltimore had the air knocked out of it by Hogan’s Red Line decision, and the city’s relationship with him never recovered, said Baltimore City Council member Zeke Cohen (D). If anything, he said, Hogan’s criticism of the city and the disdain he showed to city leaders made it worse.

“Gov. Hogan has treated Baltimore City like a rhetorical punching bag,” Cohen said. “Every time he hits it in the media, he seems to think his poll ratings go up. And that may be true. But what has been unfortunate is that he has defunded our public transportation and at times our schools, while selling the narrative of local dysfunction.”

In its editorial endorsing Wes Moore last month over Republican candidate Dan Cox, the Baltimore Sun took a parting shot at Hogan for how he has treated the city, writing “Our current governor has too often sought to distance himself from Baltimore and its problems, including a legacy of systemic racism that has resulted in ongoing issues of crime and poverty.”

Asked to respond to criticisms made by city leaders, Hogan spokesperson Michael Ricci defended Hogan’s efforts on behalf of Baltimore.

“The governor has always believed that a strong Maryland depends on a strong Baltimore, and has made unprecedented investments in revitalization, infrastructure, school construction, and public safety for the city,” Ricci wrote in an email Wednesday. “He has done this collaboratively, funding every request made by the mayor to address violent crime, and working with legislative leaders to provide the single largest infusion of jobs to the central business district. There is important and hard-fought progress for the next administration to build on.”

And not all Baltimoreans agree that the governor has been uniformly hostile to the city.

Projects like the redevelopment of the Pimlico Race Course and surrounding neighborhood and Project C.O.R.E, a $75 million investment by the state to tear down abandoned buildings to create green space and develop affordable and mixed-use housing have made a real difference, said Howard Libit, executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council who once served as communications chief for former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake.

“Those are going to be an important positive legacy for his work in Baltimore,” he said.

And others in Baltimore did not mind Hogan’s aggressive approach to the city.

“I liked the accountability he provided for Baltimore City because he did come off a little more vocal about what was going on here especially with crime and how Marilyn Mosby was handling her office,” said Kyna McKenzie, the vice chair of the Baltimore City Republican Party. “I don’t believe that’s going to happen with Wes Moore.”

McKenzie knows Baltimore Republicans are vastly outnumbered in the city. Democrats occupy every seat on the City Council, and no Republican has been mayor since Theodore McKeldin left office in 1967.

“It’s awful, honestly,” she said. “We are totally blocked out here.”

Natalie McCabe, a 41-year-old therapist who voted for Moore on Tuesday, is happy to see Hogan go.

She said Hogan has neglected Maryland’s most populous city. “It’s easy to look out for the affluent side of Maryland,” she said. “Baltimore needs people who are going to line up and do what they say they’re going to do. I want a better Baltimore that looks like the potential it has.”

McCabe thought about nearby Columbia, Md., which has benefited from recent construction — from supermarkets to new homes. Swaths of Baltimore, however, remain blighted. Blocks from the elementary school where she cast her vote, the Mondawmin neighborhood — the site of a violent clash between teens and police after Freddie Gray’s funeral in 2015, a focal point in the city’s days-long uprising triggered by the 25-year-old’s death in police custody — could benefit from such investments, she said.

“They’re building up that community,” McCabe said about Columbia. “Where is that in the Mondawmin community?”

Lauren Lumpkin and Erin Cox contributed to this report

