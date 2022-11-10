The best things to do in the D.C. area the week of Nov. 10-16

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Thursday, Nov. 10 Museum Shop Holiday Market at Strathmore: Museum gift shops are the perfect place to find only-in-D.C. holiday gifts, and Strathmore will conveniently bring together items from eight cultural institutions under one roof during its annual holiday market. In addition to gifts from Strathmore, you’ll find wares from the shops at the Phillips Collection, the Supreme Court Historical Society, Hillwood Estate and Museum, President Lincoln’s Cottage, and the Textile Museum, to name a few. Additionally, this year’s market features original stained glass, paintings and other works from five local artists. Through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free; $10 donation suggested at the door. Online RSVP requested.

Collective Design Studio Holiday Pop-Up Opening Party: The holidays will be here faster than you think, and all sorts of markets are popping up to allow planners — and the rest of us — to begin finding gifts for friends and loved ones. In Georgetown, Collective Design Studio has taken over the former Karen Millen shop on Wisconsin Avenue, offering a collaborative space for close to two dozen local makers and artists to sell vintage leather, homewares, linens and plants. The market’s official debut includes spirit-free cocktails and beverages from Umbrella Dry Drinks. 5 to 9 p.m. Free.

Film Neu Festival: For three decades, the Film Neu festival has presented new German-language films to Washington audiences at embassies and the Goethe-Institut. This year’s 30th anniversary edition, with films from Germany, Austria and Switzerland, continues the tradition: The program includes “Unrest,” a film about anarchy and 19th-century Swiss watchmakers that won Cyril Schäublin a best director award at this year’s Berlinale festival, and “Love, Deutschmarks and Death,” a documentary about the music scene created by Turkish workers who moved to Germany after 1961, and how the culture has evolved. Through Sunday. Times and locations vary. Free-$5.

Courtney Marie Andrews at Songbyrd: Courtney Marie Andrews is eight albums in and continues to find a way to evolve. “Old Flowers,” released in 2020, was nominated for best Americana album at the 63rd Grammy Awards. Yet her 2022 project, “Loose Future,” wouldn’t necessarily fit that category. A new producer, Sam Evian, and a more optimistic lyrical style take her music to corners it hasn’t been before. Whereas on “Flowers,” Andrews muddles through darker emotional tunnels, her latest album is the metaphorical light at the end. In the aftermath of delving that deep, Andrews’s new songs feel free to be happy, a joy that’s been earned in some way. On “Satellite,” she sings, “But I, I, I like you all the time / A constellation I always find / And I, I, I like to see you shine / My favorite piece of the sky.” She is telling us about an all-consuming love alongside relaxed, acoustic strumming and echoing, spacelike synths. Although the song “Thinkin’ On You” finds Andrews in a place of yearning, the dynamic full band sound is anything but sad. It has a cheery country feel thanks to the steel guitar. Andrews sings, “The heart in you is the heart in me.” She’s sad, but it’s beautiful. 7 p.m. $20.

Tiesto at Echostage: Echostage, D.C.’s premier EDM venue, celebrates its 10th anniversary this fall with a lineup of some of the world’s best DJs. This includes Zedd, Kaskade and, of course, the “Godfather of EDM” Tiesto. The Dutch DJ has been in the game for more than two decades, defining and pushing the boundaries of what electronic dance music can be, and helping to bring it to the main stage of popular music. Earlier in his career, Tiesto was best known for his trance music — a high-tempo, hypnotic sound made for club nights that end with a sunrise. His remix of the song “Silence” by Delerium featuring Sarah McLachlan was his big introduction. It could’ve been seen as an odd choice of song at the time, yet McLachlan’s ethereal voice and delivery were a perfect fit for the transcendental remix and a testament to Tiesto’s vision. By the end of the first decade of the 2000s, pop music and EDM were interacting in newer ways with both genres taking influences from each other. Tiesto moved with those shifts, leaning into pop music sensibilities. Twenty years in, he’s still making club music that meets the times. 9 p.m. at Echostage, 2135 Queens Chapel Rd. NE. echostage.com. $70.

Friday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day events: Washington’s most prominent Veterans Day observance takes place at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery, but the wreath-laying ceremony is closed to the public. Visitors can instead pay their respects during an observance program at the cemetery’s Memorial Amphitheater, which features performances by the United States Navy Band and Sea Chanters, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Admission is free; more information about parking and security is available on the cemetery’s website.

Dedication of the National Native American Veterans Memorial: The National Native American Veterans Memorial opened on the grounds of the National Museum of the American Indian on Veterans Day 2020, but the memorial finally marks its official dedication at a weekend of events. A procession of Native veterans on the National Mall at 2 p.m. leads to the dedication ceremony, beginning at 4 p.m. The celebration continues at the museum on Saturday and Sunday with live music and cultural performances, free screenings of veteran-related documentaries and feature films, and hands-on craft activities and story time for families. Visitors can also stop in the exhibition “Why We Serve: Native Americans in the United States Armed Forces.” Through Sunday; full schedule of events at americanindian.si.edu.

Veterans Day Concert at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library: The U.S. Navy Band’s country-bluegrass ensemble Country Current performs a musical program in honor of the nation’s veterans. Presented by the National Museum of the U.S. Navy, this concert at D.C.'s flagship library can host almost 300 guests for a program that continues the group’s mission of “preserving the nation’s musical heritage.” Masks are required inside the library. 1 p.m. Free.

‘Black Panther’ party with live band karaoke at Metrobar: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has received mixed reviews, but Metrobar and the neighboring Alamo Drafthouse are throwing a party to mark its release — and it’s one you can enjoy even without seeing the film. Try beers from three local Black-owned brands — Sankofa, Soul Mega and Urban Garden — and take the stage to perform ’80s hits and modern pop tunes during live band karaoke with Northeast Corridor. The first 50 people to buy one of the highlighted beers receive a free movie pass from Alamo. 7 to 11 p.m. Free.

Ron Trent at Flash: No matter where he’s been based — Chicago, Detroit, Brooklyn or Berlin — Ron Trent has been at the epicenter of house music for decades, crafting countless tracks that keep dance floors moving until the sun begins to rise. Despite his years as a key part of the global house music scene, however, his latest album, “What Do the Stars Say to You,” owes more to David Mancuso’s iconic party the Loft than the formulas of house music. Just as soulful but more expansive in palette, the album is designed for deeper listening at the point where dance becomes meditation. 10 p.m. $10-$20.

Pottery on the Hill at Hill Center: Pottery fans, rejoice: This weekend-long festival focused on the craft is back in person at the Old Naval Hospital’s Hill Center for the first time in two years. A ticketed reception Friday includes small bites, wine and beer along with a first chance to see and purchase works by artists from across the country. Free shows and sales will take place Saturday and Sunday and include art from 18 ceramic creators. Themed events include a family-friendly session in raku firing from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and potter demonstrations Sunday. A virtual silent auction is open until the end of the festival. Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. $35 in advance, $40 day of; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Art on the Avenue: Del Ray’s annual street festival usually takes place the first weekend of October, but Hurricane Ian knocked it back into November. Even with the delay, it remains one of the area’s most dynamic fall gatherings. The artists’ market includes more than 300 vendors selling everything from pottery and paintings to jewelry and clothing for children and pets. The sounds of Irish, swing and jazz music fill the air from four stages, including one just for up-and-coming talents. Kids can stuff scarecrows, paint pumpkins, race balloon-powered cars and create their own art. Pick up snacks at the pop-up food court, or duck into one of the restaurants and beer gardens along the 10-block party. If there’s one bright spot about hosting Art on the Avenue now, it’s that Metro’s Braddock Road station has reopened. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

DC Dance Festival: The DC (District Choreographers) Dance Festival is a three-part event: Performances will take place along Eighth Street in Brookland starting at the Edgewood Arts Center, moving to the Brookland Artspace Lofts and ending at the Cafritz Theater inside Dance Place. Pick and choose which part of the program you attend — the site-specific works at the first two stops, or the main event at the theater — or stay the entire evening to see all the works from more than 10 local choreographers. 5 to 9:30 p.m. $15-$35.

The Fuchsia Ball at Echostage: Capital Pride’s newest event, a fundraiser for the Pride 365 Fund, takes over Echostage with performances by the divine Shea Couleé, winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 5; a ballroom exhibition by the House of Comme des Garcons; hip-hop and house vocalist Bang; and DJs Joe Gauthreaux and Eletrox. A VIP reception, which begins at 8, includes performances by Eva Mystique, Vagenesis and DJ Tracy Young, as well as hors d’oeuvres and two drinks. 9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. $25-$50. VIP $100-$150.

Holiday markets: It’s a big weekend for fans of Scandinavian gifts and goodies. The Icelandic Association of Washington D.C. holds its annual Christmas Bazaar at American Legion Post 177 in Fairfax, teaming up with the Swedish Drott Lodge. Vendors sell woolen items, glassware, food and candy, while a cafe offers Icelandic hot dogs and other traditional treats. (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; free.) The Royal Danish Embassy sponsors the Danish Club of Washington’s 57th Christmas Bazaar at St. Elizabeth’s Church in Rockville, where highlights include Danish china, embroidery and holiday decorations, as well as a cafe with open-face sandwiches. Children can play at the Lego table. (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; free.)

See You at the Circle concert in Dupont Circle: Pack a picnic and bring a blanket for Dupont Circle’s final “See You at the Circle” concert of the year. Leonardo Garcia y Son Horizonte, a 10-year-old group that blends salsa and jazz, headlines, while a DJ opens the show. Concert attendees receive specials at local restaurants, such a pizza and two drinks for $30 at Boogy & Peel or a $15 picnic kit with a blanket, Frisbee, two reusable cups and napkins at Compliments Only sub shop. 4 to 7 p.m. Free.

Nerd Nite at DC9: If you’d rather spend a Saturday night observing a semi-academic talk with a drink in hand than fighting your way through a crowded bar, check out DC9’s long-running monthly lecture series. November’s lectures include deep dives into what makes cake a celebratory dessert and what artificial intelligence can tell us about romance novels. A third talk is called “Rats. That’s it, that’s the title.” 6:30 p.m. $10.

All Hat and No Cattle at the Public Option: A self-proclaimed monthly “night of country music for city people” upstairs at Langdon’s neighborhood brewpub makes its debut with live music by Heaven Forbid, a twangy D.C. quintet featuring steel guitar and a ’70s country-rock vibe. Discounts are offered for urban cowboys and cowgirls wearing boots, hats and bolo ties — but drink specials are available for everyone else, too. 7 p.m. Free.

Alexandria Symphony celebration of Afghan music: When the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021, it banned secular music, threatening artists who failed to comply. Two of those musicians, who fled the country last fall, take the stage this weekend with the Alexandria Symphony in two performances of “Scheherazade — Afghan Days, Arabian Nights,” a musical epic derived from four ancient Middle Eastern narratives. Hamid Habib Zada is featured on tabla, a pair of hand drums derived from the Indian subcontinent, which he has played throughout Afghanistan as well as at a recent performance at Lincoln Center. Negin Khpalwak, who will conduct two songs by Afghan star singer Ahmad Zahir, was the first Afghan female conductor of the first all-women orchestra in the country. The orchestra will also perform John Williams’s “Adventures on Earth” from “E.T. the Extraterrestrial.” A Saturday performance will take place at Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center followed by a Sunday performance at George Washington Masonic National Memorial. 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday. $5-$89.

Sunday, Nov. 13

‘Diary of an R&B Songwriter and Producer: Pharrell’ at Songbyrd: Before Verzuz and Club Quarantine, four local music lovers were curating their own discussions about the legacy of a genre whose relevance has been called into question in recent years. Since February 2018, Marcus K. Dowling, Julian Kimble, Ashley-Dior Thomas and Justin Tinsley have hosted the R&B Club — a monthly, book-club-style meetup for fellow soul music enthusiasts at Songbyrd Music House. At the R&B Club, the “language we all understand” that Stevie Wonder sang about in “Sir Duke” isn’t dismissed as “niche” or “passe.” When a recording of Tevin Campbell’s “Can We Talk” is paused too soon, a singalong erupts to finish it. When the panel asks which version of Diddy’s “I Need a Girl” is better, a full-blown discussion is guaranteed. Noon. $15-$20.

National Pupusa Day at El Tamarindo: Pupusas have become a staple of the D.C. area’s food scene, and an acknowledgment of the key role that immigrants from El Salvador have played in Washington’s culinary world. This weekend brings National Pupusa Day, honoring El Salvador’s national dish, and Adams Morgan’s El Tamarindo is at the center of the celebrations. Six varieties of pupusa are on the menu, including a special birria version made in collaboration with Taqueria Xochi, but attractions also include live music, DJs, a market with local makers and a pupusa-making workshop, which runs from noon to 2 p.m. No reservations are accepted, but food and drink specials run all day. Noon to 4 p.m. Free.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Jru Anthony at Union Stage: Romantic relationships are tricky, no matter your age, a difficulty that is more outsize during the teenage years. That “will they, won’t they” energy animates the debut album by 19-year-old singer-songwriter Jru Anthony, “Life for Now.” Anthony turns that gray area into a Technicolor soundscape that spans the funk-soul spectrum. From the shimmering four-on-the-floor groove of “Move On” to the country twang and slide on acoustic closer “Fouram,” the album is full of Anthony’s slick vocals, elastic bass lines, synth flourishes and undeniable rhythms. Born and raised in D.C., Anthony began his musical exploits by making songs on his phone and by mimicking his favorite rappers over beats mined from YouTube. But unlike most DIY songsmiths, he had the benefit of having a working musician as a father: Anthony is the son of Frank “Scooby” Sirius, a go-go legend who played with Chuck Brown and has been described as the “godson of go-go.” While go-go isn’t in the sonic mix on “Life for Now,” the scene’s approach to live music brings Anthony’s take on contemporary soul music to life. 8 p.m. $20.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Ron Pattinson at ChurchKey: Ron Pattinson is probably one of your favorite beer writers’ favorite beer writers. A prolific beer historian, author and Twitter curmudgeon, Pattinson has written more than 60 books on historical beers and spent untold amounts of time sifting through brewers’ logs and notebooks to unearth recipes for vintage British ales or Berliner weisse, or sorting through archives to tell the story of brewing during World War I. On this visit to ChurchKey, Pattinson reads and discusses four of his books, including “Armistice! Brewing in WWI” and “The Home Brewer’s Guide to Vintage Beer: Rediscovered Recipes for Classic Brews Dating from 1800 to 1965,” with a panel moderated by local beer historian Mike Stein. Cask beers are $5 during the event. 7 p.m. Free.

Pizzeria Paradiso 31st Anniversary: Thirty-one years after it began in Dupont Circle, Pizzeria Paradiso has spread the pizza and craft beer gospel as far as Spring Valley and Hyattsville. Through Nov. 23, the local chain offers a special anniversary deal, pairing any “personal” 9-inch pizza and a draft beer for a symbolic $19.91. Times and locations vary.

Good Neighbor Holiday Pop-Up at Maketto: Maketto hosts hip Baltimore home and design store Good Neighbor for a holiday pop-up shop beginning Wednesday, giving Washingtonians a chance to browse stylish ceramics, home decor and kitchen goods without making the drive up the B-W Parkway. Open Wednesday through Saturday, through Dec. 31; free admission.

