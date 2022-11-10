Acting 911 director faces D.C. Council scrutiny over dispatch failures

Gift Article Share

The acting director of the District’s 911 emergency center defended her agency on Thursday as D.C. lawmakers questioned her over failures in dispatching first responders to emergencies, including several in which people died. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “Under no uncertain terms and despite claims to the contrary, D.C. 911 is not in a crisis,” Karima Holmes said, adding that operators field 1.4 million emergency calls each year, with 99 percent of them handled appropriately.

But D.C. Council Member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who chairs the public safety committee, said in his opening remarks at a virtual roundtable discussion focused on the agency that “Consistently, we’ve seen instances of blown addresses, failure to relay updated information to responding personnel, and delayed dispatches.”

Allen told Holmes, appointed by the mayor in March and awaiting confirmation from the Council, that “Only sometimes do I feel that the agency’s response has been forthright even in a confidential setting to me — whether or not the issue was actually due to the agency’s conduct or misconduct.”

Holmes, who runs the agency formally called the Office of Unified Communications, said about 150 mistakes are made each year in dispatching calls, attributed to a wide range of factors including human error, faulty technology and protocols that need updating. But she noted that each call is from a person in distress or in or witnessing a life-threatening situation, and people “rely on us to get it right every time we get a call.” She said “blown addresses have been a particular concern.”

Thursday’s roundtable was a continuation from a September discussion with council members that included testimony from family members who said they lost loved-ones after missteps in getting help. Holmes had to leave that hearing for a family emergency, delaying her testimony. She and members of her senior staff were the only witnesses at Thursday’s session.

No date has been set for Holmes’s confirmation hearing, though these issues with dispatching and her responses to them probably will be raised the next time she appears before lawmakers. Allen is pushing for comprehensive changes in the agency that amounts to a “fundamental cultural shift” in procedures and workplace operations.

Problems with the 911 center have surfaced in recent months following several deaths that followed delays in dispatching, erroneous addresses entered into systems and miscommunication on the severity or type of calls. They include cases in which firefighters were sent to the wrong address for a newborn in cardiac arrest in July and the delayed arrival of paramedics trying to reach a 3-month-old boy who had been left in a car in August. Both of the children died.

A report issued by D.C. Auditor Kathleen Patterson in September said the agency had failed to fully implement most of the auditing office’s year-old recommendations to make improvements. And Dave Statter, a public safety advocate and former journalist, has kept the issue alive on Twitter, detailing what he describes as repeated failures.

Holmes said each case in which problems occurred are under scrutiny, and safeguards have been put in place “to reduce the likelihood of them happening again.” She added: “Every time there is a blown address, every time there is a mistake, it does not mean that our call taker acted inappropriately.”

Allen told Holmes the roundtable wasn’t “about playing gotcha,” but rather to evaluate systemic issues in the 911 center. He said a top concern is that it appeared dispatchers had difficulty updating calls as circumstances became more dire.

In one case from March, Allen recalled a man acting erratically and running in and out of traffic near the waterfront. As paramedics arrived, he became “increasingly violent” and ran to a different location. But dispatchers didn’t upgrade the urgency of the call. They also did not update responding police to alert them that the man was no longer at the original location, delaying the response. The man was later found dead in water.

Allen described “multiple failures” in how the call was handled.

Holmes said changes have been made to ensure that when police and fire officials “are requesting each other” for help that the calls always get a “high priority.”

Allen also pressed Holmes on delays reaching the 3-month-old reported trapped in a vehicle for up to an hour. As first responders headed to the location, the caller told the 911 operator that the baby had been taken out of the car. That prompted the operator to cancel the emergency response before realizing the caller had added that the baby was not breathing. The baby died after a 13-minute delay in getting help.

Holmes said new protocols are in place to prevent such a call from being cleared before first-responders arrive at the scene. But she also described the call as more complicated, with information about the child being in danger not offered until after the 911 operator had asked additional questions while terminating the emergency response.

Allen said that regardless, the case illustrates “the heart of what I’m trying to get at” — difficulties getting help to people in “evolving situations with new information.”

