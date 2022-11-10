The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Man dies in Springfield, Va., after being detained by police

November 10, 2022 at 8:17 p.m. EST
A man who was running after cars in Springfield, Va., died of a medical emergency after being detained by officers, Fairfax County police said on Twitter.

Police responded to the 6500 block of Amherst Avenue about 6:15 p.m. Thursday to reports of a man running in the road and yelling at cars. Officers, who have not identified the man, took him into custody and requested help from Fairfax Fire and Rescue.

Fairfax County Police Sgt. Tara Gerhard said preliminary reports indicate minimal force was used to detain the man, although she did not specify what type of force.

The man suffered a medical emergency in an ambulance while being transported to the hospital, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police continue to investigate the case.

