Man dies in Springfield, Va., after being detained by police

A man who was running after cars in Springfield, Va., died of a medical emergency after being detained by officers, Fairfax County police said on Twitter.
Fairfax County Police Sgt. Tara Gerhard said preliminary reports indicate minimal force was used to detain the man, although she did not specify what type of force.
The man suffered a medical emergency in an ambulance while being transported to the hospital, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police continue to investigate the case.