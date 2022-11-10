Man dies in Springfield, Va., after being detained by police

A man who was running after cars in Springfield, Va., died of a medical emergency after being detained by officers, Fairfax County police said on Twitter.

Police responded to the 6500 block of Amherst Avenue about 6:15 p.m. Thursday to reports of a man running in the road and yelling at cars. Officers, who have not identified the man, took him into custody and requested help from Fairfax Fire and Rescue.