Peroutka says he will not concede Maryland attorney general race

The Republican nominee for Maryland attorney general said he will not concede the race despite trailing his Democratic opponent by more than 300,000 votes. In an email sent to supporters Thursday morning, Michael A. Peroutka, a retired lawyer and one-term Anne Arundel County Council member, alleged that “many odd and suspicious incidents were reported by poll watchers, and more reports are being gathered today.”

Peroutka did not offer evidence or examples for his claims and did not respond to requests for an interview.

In his email, Peroutka said he planned to “investigate these strange occurrences and I do not plan to concede the race.”

Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D-Md.), who was projected as the winner in the race by the Associated Press, will become the state’s first Black attorney general. Brown’s spokesperson declined to comment on Peroutka’s allegations.

It was not clear why Peroutka raised questions about voting improprieties in an election that was seen by others, including state Republican leaders, to have been conducted without incident.

The Maryland State Board of Elections issued a statement saying it was aware of Peroutka’s assertions and that it took all such reports seriously.

It said it “works with the local boards of elections to determine whether referral of reported activities to the Office of the State Prosecutor is warranted. At this time, SBE is not aware of any such incidents. Marylanders can be confident in the integrity of the state’s election processes and that any potentially inappropriate activity will be thoroughly investigated.”

Maryland Republican Party Chairman Dirk Haire said in an interview that he hadn’t seen any unusual election activity. Haire said the party has a team available to take complaints about voting and if serious issues arise he brings those to the State Board of Elections. There was no need for that this year, he said.

“There’s a variety of things that can happen on Election Day, but that’s no different than any other year,” Haire said. “If you’re asking me if I’ve seen anything different than past years the answer is no.”

Asked whether Peroutka should concede, Haire said it was up to individual candidates to decide.

“I would say if it was me I would concede on those numbers,” he added. “But I’m not going to claim to ever be able to speak for Mr. Peroutka.”

As of late Thursday afternoon Brown had 908,961 votes, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections results website. Peroutka had 601,992.

Peroutka’s extreme positions on a number of issues would have made it difficult for him to win in a state where Democrats hold a 2-to-1 registration advantage over Republicans. He opposed abortion without exceptions, was against same-sex marriage, said that public schools were part of a socialist plan to indoctrinate children against their parents, and would not disavow his association with the League of the South, which the Southern Poverty Law Center has categorized as a hate group.

Peroutka also once shared debunked conspiracy theories about who was responsible for the 9/11 attacks. When Peroutka’s false claims surfaced again earlier this year, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) blasted him, saying, “These disgusting lies don’t belong in our party.”

In his email message to supporters, first reported on Twitter by Derek Wills, a data journalism lecturer at the University of Maryland, Peroutka also questioned why Brown and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore “claimed victory before any results were posted on the official website. The local media obligingly concurred even though the first tallies were not yet reported.”

Brown and Moore, who trounced Republican Dan Cox to become Maryland’s first Black governor, waited until after polls closed to claim victory. Tracking polls had shown both candidates with commanding leads in their races — Moore led Cox by more than 30 points six weeks before Election Day — and exit polling and turnout indicated they would win easily. The Washington Post did not call the race for Brown until the Associated Press projected him as the winner after 11 p.m.

Cox called Moore on Wednesday to congratulate him on his win and to concede.

