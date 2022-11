The shooting occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Stanton Road SE, near the old Barry Farm neighborhood.

Police did not comment on the circumstances of the shooting. The victim’s name has not been made public pending notification of relatives. Police said they were looking for two men wearing all black seen running from the scene.