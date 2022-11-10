Virginia’s GOP lieutenant governor calls Trump ‘liability to the mission’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, a conservative Republican who traveled the country in 2020 to promote President Donald Trump’s reelection, said in the aftermath of this week’s midterm elections that it’s time for the former president to leave the political stage. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “What we saw was, even though he wasn’t on the ballot, he was,” Earle-Sears told The Washington Post on Thursday. “Because he stepped in and endorsed candidates. And yet, it turns out that those he did not endorse on the same ticket did better than the ones he did endorse. That gives you a clue that the voters want to move on, and a true leaders knows when they have become a liability to the mission.”

Sears is the most prominent Republican officeholder in Virginia to break with Trump, who was deeply unpopular in the state overall but has maintained a firm grip on the Republican Party base.

She first made her stance known in an interview on Fox News earlier Thursday. A representative for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

A former state delegate and Marine, Sears, a Jamaican immigrant, served as chairwoman of Black Americans to Re-elect the President two years ago and won the lieutenant governorship last year on a ticket led by now-Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R). Youngkin appears to be weighing a potential 2024 presidential bid. If he won the White House, Sears would complete his gubernatorial term.

“We’ve got a slew of very well-qualified people” besides Trump to run for the White House, Earle-Sears said. Asked if she counts Youngkin among them, Earle-Sears did not answer directly.

“Well, you know I support family,” she said with a chuckle. “I’m not endorsing anybody.”

Youngkin has walked a tightrope with Trump as he’s sought to appeal to the former president’s fans and foes alike. Asked if Youngkin knew ahead of time that she would publicly split with Trump, Earle-Sears declined to say.

“I’m not going to say ‘yes’ and I’m not going to say ‘no,’ ” she said. “I’m just going to leave it alone.”

Spokespeople for Youngkin did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

