Newly-elected Maryland Democrats prepare to take power in Annapolis

After what he described as "the world's longest job interview with over 6 million hiring managers," Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) got the first glimpse of his new office Thursday, receiving a one-on-one tour from outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan (R). Hogan invited Moore to the Statehouse as one of the initial steps in the transfer of power, as Maryland Democrats prepare to reclaim unilateral control of both the executive and legislative branches for the first time in eight years.

“This is a place that for the past year and a half we’ve been talking about the work that we hope to do,” said Moore, alongside Hogan at a news conference at the base of the marble steps inside the Statehouse. “And we’re thankful that on Tuesday, the people of Maryland gave me the honor of saying, ‘You’re hired.’ ”

Maryland faces a rare upheaval in governance with the governor, attorney general and comptroller’s office changing hands in the same year. Moore is a political newcomer who has never held elected office.

The group he announced Thursday to oversee the change in leadership and help launch Moore’s term was selected with racial, geographic and ideological diversity in mind, he has said.

Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller, who serves as chair of the transition team, is joined by Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks, former Howard County executive Ken Ulman, the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore President Shelonda Stokes, and Mary Tydings, his former campaign treasurer, who is from the Eastern Shore.

Twenty-six members of a bipartisan group will make up the steering committee. They include: Del. Stephanie M. Smith (D-Baltimore City), former governor Parris Glendening, Cheryl Bost, president of the state’s teachers union, and Sen. Adelaide C. Eckardt (R-Dorchester).

“This is the actualization of something we’ve talked about for a long time,” Moore said at his first official news conference since his election. “We’re going to move fast, and we’re going to be bold. We’re going to be fearless.”

Hogan named Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford (R) last month to lead the transition and he in turn instructed Cabinet secretaries to provide detailed briefing books about their agencies. Those documents were turned over to Moore and his team on Thursday.

“I told him that our entire administration is going to do everything we possibly can to not only ensure the peaceful transition of power but to make sure that we can help them get up to speed with whatever information they want,” Hogan said, adding that he provided Moore with his personal cellphone number. “I know what it’s like drinking from a fire hose on his end to try to get up to speed. Because I’ve been there.”

Over the next two months, Moore will need to make Cabinet appointments, and prepare for his first budget and legislative session while also planning the inaugural festivities.

The nearly 20-minute news conference was filled with banter. Hogan joked that Moore would now be the one listening to construction outside of the governor’s mansion.

When the governor-elect said that politics “is like an open book test … the people are going to give you the answers, you just have to listen,” Hogan chuckled.

“First of all, I wish I had known about the open book test. I studied,” Hogan said.

Moore, who will be sworn in on Jan. 18, said that Hogan has invited his family to visit the governor’s mansion during the holidays and they plan to move in when he’s inaugurated. His children, Mia, 11, and James, 9, have been promised a puppy.

Moore defeated Republican Dan Cox, a Trump-endorsed state delegate from Frederick, in a lopsided battle on Tuesday night to become the state’s 63rd governor and the first Black person to hold the seat.

The race was a contest of stark contrasts, pitting a far-right conservative state lawmaker who campaigned on constitutional rights and government overreach against a political newcomer with an agenda centered on poverty and inequity.

Cox, who has denied President Biden’s 2020 victory, conceded defeat on Wednesday with a congratulatory call to Moore.

Moore campaigned as an uniter and built a broad coalition of supporters that ranged from Progressive Maryland to the state Fraternal Order of Police.

His path forward is expected to involve a delicate balancing act as he works to meet the expectations of his diverse supporters and deliver on his promises to end child poverty, close the racial wealth gap, and make big investments in education, the environment and job training.

In other transition moves, Del. Brooke E. Lierman (D-Baltimore City), who will become the first woman to serve as the state’s comptroller, has named an all-female team of Democrats to lead her transition. They include retired treasurer Nancy Kopp and Alsobrooks, who helped deliver Democratic votes to help lead to top-of-the-ticket victories and affectionately called Lierman a “super-bad lady.”

“Someone asked me the other day, ‘Why are you appointing all women?’ And I said, ‘Why not?’ ” Lierman said at a Thursday news conference held outside the Annapolis comptroller’s office. Among many campaign promises, Lierman has proposed expanding the scope of the comptroller’s reach to ensure the poor benefit from tax credits and scrutinizing the state pension investments’ relationship with climate change.

Outgoing Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) ends a 16-year run in January and is assisting with the transition. Standing beside Lierman, he said, “This is probably the most powerful office in Maryland that no one has ever heard about. She’s going to make it heard.”

U.S. Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D-Md.), who was elected attorney general on Tuesday announced that Donna Hill Staton and Donald B. Tobin will lead his transition.

Staton, a former deputy attorney general who also served as a circuit court judge, runs a consulting firm. Tobin, a former dean of the University of Maryland School of Law, specializes in tax law and election law.

Brown said in a statement that Staton and Tobin bring a wealth of experience and are highly respected in Maryland’s legal community. He plans to look to them to help as he creates an office to “break down barriers for everyday Marylanders — in health care and housing, in opportunity and education, and in policing and our criminal justice system.”

