Family mourns couple fatally struck while walking to their polling center

Ana and Miguel Ortiz, family and friends say, were inseparable. And so it was, on the morning of Election Day, that the longtime couple walked to their polling place in Gaithersburg, Md., together to vote. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “Side-by-side, they were always like that,” said one of their sons, Steve Ortiz. But tragedy came as the Ortizes walked across School Drive. The driver of a 2007 Toyota Prius, traveling from their right, crashed into the couple. Ana, 70, and Miguel, 65, both died at the scene.

After decades of hard work, the couple had been easing into retirement. The Ortizes’ foremost pursuits: Spending time with their four children and nine grandchildren — either in person or by way of daily Zoom calls.

“That was everything to them,” Steve Ortiz said.

Montgomery County investigators continue to probe the crash. The driver remained on the scene after striking the couple and has not been charged.

In a process that generally takes two to three months, investigators will try to reconstruct what happened. That includes measurements from any tire marks on the road left by the vehicle, interviews with witnesses and examination of any video in the area that captured what happened.

The crash investigators’ work will be reviewed by prosecutors at the Montgomery County State’s Attorneys Office to help decide if charges should be filed. Citing the ongoing investigation, police officials declined to discuss any initial findings.

The Ortizes children, meanwhile, are left to arrange memorial and burial services for their parents, and look back on two lives built around hard work and family.

Each grew up in El Salvador, where their families knew each other. Ana immigrated to the United States when she was 19 and lived in Los Angeles, according to a family obituary written for her on the Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care website. Miguel, meanwhile, immigrated to Maryland and lived with his father, according to his obituary.

Because of the family’s connections, when Ana once traveled to Maryland she ended up staying at Miguel’s house and she suddenly saw someone who wasn’t just a cute little boy anymore.

“The young boy had grown into a handsome man,” the family wrote in their obituaries. “They fell in love fast and hard.”

The two married a year later, worked multiple jobs, and raised four children. A year after their youngest was born, the Ortizes purchased a townhouse in the Shady Grove Village neighborhood of Gaithersburg.

Ana enjoyed baking Salvadoran food and — through her Jewish friends — developed a passion for making brisket and matzo ball soup. She was a funny extrovert, the family wrote in the obituaries, while Miguel was quiet, soft-spoken and a skilled carpenter.

But it was also what they shared, Steve Ortiz said, that pulled them close: growing up without much, leaving their families in search of better lives in the United States and the value of hard work.

In 1993, according to Steve, the two became U.S. citizens.

They grew more active in their church, with Miguel eventually becoming an ordained pastor and working at Iglesia Pentecostal Promesa de Dios, in Washington.

The couple always did things together, including things such as watching football games, going to the grocery story or walking to their polling place. Voting had grown ever-more important to them, according to Steve Ortiz.

And as the years went by, and Gaithersburg developed and grew up all around them, the Ortizes became mainstays in Shady Grove Village.

Lindsay and Greta Allardyce, next door neighbors of the Ortiz’s for about three years, described them as wonderful.

“Very helpful. Very friendly,” Lindsay Allardyce said.

Lindsay and Greta recalled arriving home with a half cord of firewood. The Ortizes, without prompting, spent 20 minutes helping the Allardyces bring in the firewood.

“They did stuff like that all the time,” Lindsay Allardyce said.

“They were two people who always had smiles on their faces,” Greta Allardyce said. “They also always asked how your day was and cared to hear the answer.”

Cate Brown contributed to this report.

