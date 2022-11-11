The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Man charged in fatal stabbing in Pr. George’s in late October

November 11, 2022 at 6:28 p.m. EST

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing of Ian Persaud in Upper Marlboro in late October, Prince George’s County police said.

Joshua Molette Anderson of Upper Marlboro is charged with first- and second-degree murder, and is being held at the county jail without bond, police said.

Persaud, also of Upper Marlboro, was stabbed at about 3:30 a.m. Oct. 30 in a parking lot in the 5000 block of Brown Station Road, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said in a statement that their investigation led to Anderson, though the motive remains unclear. “Multiple tips into Prince George’s County Crime Solvers assisted with the closure of this case,” police said.

