Man charged in fatal stabbing in Pr. George’s in late October

Joshua Molette Anderson of Upper Marlboro is charged with first- and second-degree murder, and is being held at the county jail without bond, police said.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing of Ian Persaud in Upper Marlboro in late October, Prince George’s County police said.

Persaud, also of Upper Marlboro, was stabbed at about 3:30 a.m. Oct. 30 in a parking lot in the 5000 block of Brown Station Road, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.