D.C. police responded to a report of a stabbing at about 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Riggs Road NE, near LaSalle-Backus Elementary School. Phifer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department on Saturday identified the victim as 20-year-old Rashawn Phifer of Northeast Washington. His family could not be immediately located.

Police did not comment on the circumstances of the stabbing. Authorities are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.