When Rudolph Robinson pulled up to a bus stop on Route 1 in Northern Virginia, he started crying. The retired D.C. police officer knew his son, Timothy Robinson, a disabled veteran, was homeless. Finding him disheveled at the bus stop wasn’t a surprise. Over the years, the older Robinson had found his son panhandling at a Metro stop and slumped on a sidewalk. Once, he’d even found him at a crack house in an area he patrolled.

“I didn’t raise you like this,” Robinson had once told his son.

“I know it,” he recalled his son telling him. “I’m tired of embarrassing you, mom and the rest of the family. I’m going to kill myself.”

“Please don’t do that,” Robinson had begged him.

So many times, he said, he had tried to help his son. And so many times, his son had refused that help. That’s how one year of homelessness turned into 10 years and 10 years turned into 30 years.

But the day Robinson pulled up to the bus stop was different. He found his son sitting in a broken wheelchair, relieved to see him. His son wanted to go with him. As Robinson, who is in his 70s, struggled to get his son from the busted wheelchair into his vehicle, three people pulled over and got out of their cars to help.

“Dad, thank God you’re here,” Robinson recalled his son saying. “Dad, I just wanted to die.”

Timothy Robinson would later recall feeling increasingly hopeless as he sat at that bus stop. When he saw his dad, he said, “I knew I wasn’t alone.”

A year and a half has passed since that encounter. Since then, the younger Robinson has spent many of his days at a rehabilitation center, and the older Robinson has spent many of his applying his investigative skills to figuring out what happened to his son.

He said it wasn’t until after that bus stop moment that his son, finally, gave him permission to look at his military records. What Robinson found, he said, left him stunned, angry and determined to get his son the help he has long deserved.

“When I saw his records, I cried,” he said. “They failed him all around.”

There are many reasons a veteran might be denied disability benefits. The Robinson family understands that. Rudolph Robinson is a veteran. His father was also one. But the family says that Timothy Robinson was denied benefits because his records falsely say he received a surgery.

On Veterans Day, people across the country celebrated the current and former service members in their lives. But on that same day, in a Maryland rehabilitation center, two veterans spoke about how their lives might have turned out differently if in 1985, when Timothy Robinson was sent home early by the Army after experiencing foot problems, the military had given him the physical and mental help he needed. The maybes they carry are weighty.

Maybe he wouldn’t have fallen into a depression.

Maybe he wouldn’t have neglected his body to the point that he needed to have both of his legs amputated below the knee.

Maybe he wouldn’t have spent decades on the street, self-medicating, believing he failed his family.

Timothy Robinson said he didn’t even know until his dad started looking into his records that he had received an honorable discharge. When he was told that, he initially thought it was a lie. He had spent so long feeling shame about his time in the service that he never associated it with the word “honorable.”

I reached out to Veterans Affair officials about the case, but privacy precautions and timing didn’t allow them to offer a comment specific to Robinson’s situation. That’s understandable. These types of cases can be complicated, and Robinson’s case is complicated even more so by time.

But time also makes telling his story more urgent. The Robinsons said they have taken official steps to appeal the denial of benefits, but they were warned that process could take years, and they have already lost so many of those. Their hope is that officials might hear about their son’s situation and look into his case sooner.

“What happens if he has to leave here?” Rudolph Robinson said of the rehabilitation center. “Once you’re done with your treatment, you have to go back to where you came from. Where did he come from? The streets.”

Robinson said after picking his son up from the bus stop, he took him to a VA hospital because he was suicidal. After getting released about a month later, the younger Robinson was not able to go to his parents’ home because it’s not wheelchair accessible, so his parents paid for him to stay at a hotel. While there, he had a stroke, which is how he ended up at the rehabilitation center.

“I feel like I’d like to live,” the 57-year-old said on Veterans Day, confessing that he hadn’t always felt that way. “Live a good life.”

“I told him it’s not too late,” Rudolph Robinson said. “I told him, ‘We never gave up on you. You gave up on yourself.’”

As the younger Robinson tells it, his problems started shortly after he joined the Army. During training, he was given boots that were too tight and his feet started hurting. He then began falling behind on drills, and his fellow service members made it clear they wanted him gone. “At night, they would put a blanket over my head and beat on me,” he said.

Still, he stayed, until officials determined he should be sent home. Records his father shared with me show that he entered into active duty on Oct. 16, 1984, and received an honorable discharge on Feb. 2, 1985.

Rudolph Robinson said his son came home with swollen and bloody feet and in a depressed state that left him not wanting to talk to anyone. He said he and his wife reached out to military officials at the time to get him help but were told he was not eligible. The family only learned decades later that a letter containing an explanation for the denial was sent to their old address.

A letter shared with me dated Oct. 6, 1993, reads: “The Board finds that prior to service the veteran underwent operations on both feet for severe complications associated with pes planus.” (Pes Planus is also known as “flat feet.”)

Both father and son deny that surgery was ever recommended or occurred. Rudolph Robinson said his son would have been a teenager when that surgery supposedly took place, and his consent would have been required. He insists his son had no problems with his feet before joining the army. He also pointed out that his son had worked as a laborer and passed a physical exam before being approved for military duty.

Both father and son said that looking into the case has left them not only thinking about their own family’s situation, but also about others.

Timothy Robinson said one reason he wanted to speak publicly about his experience is because he knows other homeless, disabled vets don’t have anyone fighting for them.

“They got nobody,” he said. “They could be going through the same thing as me, and they don’t have a dad looking into it.”

