Fairfax man seized in death of neighbor’s dog, police say

A Fairfax County man shot and killed a neighbor's dog Friday after a dispute, the county police said. The two were arguing Friday morning in a breezeway at an apartment complex in the 13300 block of Connor Dr., in Centreville. Both had dogs with them. During the argument one man drew a gun and shot the neighbor's dog, according to police.

The neighbor picked up the wounded dog and walked away with it. When he put it down, the other man shot the dog again. The dog, a year-and-a half old Labrador mix, was fatally wounded.

It appeared that the two men knew each other, but it was not known what led to the argument.

Police said they took a man into custody, but it was not clear if he had been charged. No name was provided from the incident.

