Fairfax man seized in death of neighbor’s dog, police say

A Fairfax County man shot and killed a neighbor’s dog Friday after a dispute, the county police said.
The neighbor picked up the wounded dog and walked away with it. When he put it down, the other man shot the dog again. The dog, a year-and-a half old Labrador mix, was fatally wounded.
It appeared that the two men knew each other, but it was not known what led to the argument.
Police said they took a man into custody, but it was not clear if he had been charged. No name was provided from the incident.