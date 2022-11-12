Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

While looking for something else on Google Maps, I noticed a neighborhood in northwest Washington with oddly shaped streets, most of which are named “Foxhall Crescent,” even though they seem to be disconnected. Can you shed any light on the origins of this neighborhood and the strange layout? Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight — Christopher Davis, Washington, D.C.

On Sept. 22, 1977, Washingtonians awoke to front-page news in The Washington Post: Nelson Rockefeller was selling his 25-acre estate off Foxhall Road NW for $5.5 million.

Some readers may have thought, “Good for old Nelson.” The wealthy grandson of the founder of Standard Oil — and former vice president — had been trying to sell the estate for a while, lowering the price from $8 million. He’d finally found a buyer, with the help of a real estate agent with the singular name Basheyba who ate only raw vegetables and dressed only in yellow. (“It’s the color of the sun. It makes people happy,” she told a reporter.)

Some people weren’t too happy with the news. The buyers were developers Allen Rozansky and Alan Kay, who planned to put up to 130 homes on the sloping, forested site. Living nearby were such figures as former CIA director Richard Helms, David Lloyd Kreeger, chairman of GEICO, and socialite and philanthropist Gwendolyn Cafritz. They were among neighbors who vowed to block the development.

Speaking at a meeting of foes, lawyer Peter B. Work said a coalition had formed to do whatever it took to block construction. “We’ll cost them their profits in legal fees,” Work said.

“This is what I call the hypocrisy of snobbery,” developer Kay told The Washington Post. “What we’re going to build there will be every bit as nice as what’s already there. If I didn’t buy it, then someone else would. Once the decision was made by Rockefeller [to sell], that was it.”

The proposed houses may have been every bit as nice, but there were a lot of them. And they were arranged along streets that meandered a bit but were fairly conventional in their rectilinear layout. But the developers had a secret weapon: an architect named Arthur Cotton Moore.

Moore — who died in September at 87 — was a sixth-generation Washingtonian, a graduate of St. Albans School and Princeton University. He had a pedigree that could calm neighbors and attract buyers. Moore threw away the original site plan and turned for inspiration to an earlier housing project: the Royal Crescent, completed in Bath, England, in 1774.

The Royal Crescent — designed by an architect known as John Wood, the Younger — comprises 30 rowhouses that present a seamless, colonnaded facade of honey-colored stone. As the name implies, the facade is curved.

While the Royal Crescent is one continuous building, Moore’s design is not. It’s made up of detached houses arranged around circular streets. Front yards are nonexistent and backyards are minimal. Critically, there is a 30-foot buffer of trees around the property.

As for the houses, there were originally about nine different designs, all in cast stone and pale brick, with a Palladian front. Some of the houses have facades that are either concave or convex, depending on what side of the street they’re on. Because of the hilly site, homes on one side of the street have three levels in front, two in back; on the other side of the street, it’s two in front, three in back.

“Quiet elegance” is how builder Arden Baker — who with his partner, Bill Crowell, constructed the first homes — described the design. “We wanted to make a statement.”

One statement was clear from the start. The text in a print ad began: “Admittedly only for the very affluent …” The homes — up to 4,700 square feet in size, all with circular staircases, some with elevators — were originally priced from around $400,000 to close to $700,000. (Today, you’d need $2 million to $3 million to move in.)

Moore described the prototypical buyer as “maybe an OB/GYN in McLean who wanted a Foxhall Road address. Someone who probably had no children or ones that are all grown up or off at college.” (Ambassadors seem drawn to the neighborhood today.)

Given how the neighborhood looks on a map, the developers might have called it Foxhall Circles, but they opted for Foxhall Crescents. That’s Crescents, plural. There are four — or a little more than four, depending on how you count them. They comprise about 100 homes, entered through what are called Eastgate, Westgate, Southgate and Battery Kemble Gate.

Even though the circles are noncontiguous — accessed via Foxhall Road, 46th Street, 48th Street or 49th Street — all the homes have Foxhall Crescent NW addresses. That can make getting pizza delivered a bit of a pain, one resident told Answer Man.

