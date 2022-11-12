A Q&A with D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Nov. 8, Muriel E. Bowser (D) won a third term as mayor of Washington, in an expected victory in this heavily Democratic city. The Washington Post sat down with Bowser ahead of the election to ask about schools, development and the term that Bowser has promised will be “the comeback” from the pandemic years. A selection of Bowser’s answers are below; the interview has been condensed.

When you talk about coming out of the pandemic, how would you rate how D.C. is doing right now in this long recovery?

How are we doing? You’re asking somebody who is very impatient that question. … Our economic strategy right now is focused on how we get our workers back but also how we replace activity in our downtown commercial corridors where we won’t see the same number of workers. That focus will be on housing. It will also be on broadening our events and visitation because of organic D.C. things like our parades and festivals, our streateries, our murals.

What do you think will look different about D.C. a few years from now?

We are prepared to be bold and transformational in our recommendations. We’re going to study ways to increase affordable housing in high-opportunity areas. I would include the downtown in that. I think one benefit of covid is that we saw how to use our public spaces differently. I am pushing my team right now to think about all of the opportunities to transform public space so that we can bring more people to all parts of the city.

How would you characterize the direction the D.C. Council is moving and your relationship with the council?

I think my relationship with the council is what it should be. A mayor works with councils to set a bold vision for the city, introduce budgets that help delivery on that bold vision, and work with the council members on what we need policy-wise and legislatively to get those things done. Likewise it’s our job, when the council members have proposals, to make sure that they’re best for the city.

There’s this perception in the media and elsewhere of an increasingly liberal council and a moderate mayor, and there’s tension. Do you think that’s right?

We’re all kind of progressive in this city. Our policy differences really aren’t that big. Sometimes they are, but if I had to add up all the pieces of legislation in a session, I’m willing to bet that we agree on 90 percent of things. When I look at our budget deliberations, we have almost a $20 billion budget. We might argue over $100 million worth of items. I think policy-wise we’re very close, but people do expect the mayor to be the voice for the whole city. Where there are differences — it’s not about personalities. It’s not about the mayor not getting along with the council. It’s none of that. It’s just that I believe that the chief executive, and I know the voters believe this too, is responsible for setting the tone of how the government will approach big issues.

Do you feel like people have trust in the people you have running agencies and running government? [The Post asked Bowser specifically about Ernest Chrappah, who led the recently dismantled Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs and whom Bowser intends to keep in leadership of part of the agency, and the leaders of the D.C. Housing Authority, as well as recently resigned Deputy Mayor Christopher Geldart.]

Absolutely. What D.C. residents know about me is that if I need to make a change, I’m going to make a change. If there’s something difficult that happens in the government, I’m going to tell them and course-correct. They also know that in a government of 37,000 employees, on any given day something can go wrong. They want to know that we have a framework to deal with it.

Among people I talk to, the most commonly dissatisfied group is parents.

Really?

Parents are often frustrated. Their kids were out of school for a long time. Maybe they’re having trouble coming back.

I don’t get that impression from parents. That’s not to say there aren’t things that we can do in each school, but what I hear is that we have free pre-K3 and pre-K4 and those kids have come back. … We know there was a lot of frustration around covid-related closures. … Our schools were the first open in the region. We were able to make huge investments in air filtration early, in covid testing early, in rapid testing early, in reaching an agreement with the Washington Teachers’ Union to bring teachers back in the classroom.

And now that they are open, what needs to be done to get schools back on track?

What I’ve heard from teachers and school leaders is this feels like a normal school year. We didn’t go in with any restrictions, because of how this community stood together to fight covid. … It should feel like a normal school year. And more than that, parents should know that there are a lot of supports out there for enrichment: one-on-one tutoring, extracurricular activities, paid internships for students. I think that we’re going to continue to have more ideas. Nationwide, the math performance is what is really on everybody’s mind. So I’m going to ask the public education team if some of these out-of-school enrichment activities, if it’s worth it just to have them math-themed.

On the campaign trail, you hear “developers” all the time. There’s criticism that you’re too close to developers or you’re prioritizing developers. They’re also very necessary to, well, develop. Could you talk about your approach to working with developers and why you think there’s so much criticism around that?

Because the media says it and it’s kind of a cheap, salacious thing to say. People have been saying it for 15 years and I’ve been getting elected for 15 years. You can look at one of the first developments that I was involved in as an ANC commissioner on Riggs Road and South Dakota Avenue, and here’s my approach. I believe that neighborhoods don’t get better by themselves, and that if you have declining retail, if you have dangerous conditions, if you don’t have amenities, you have to change that, or it’s only going to continue to decline. So I believe in neighborhood-focused, supported development that delivers what neighbors want.

I’m bullish about economic development. This is what I know about making the city more affordable. If every part of the city is thought of as desirable, people will find it more affordable to live here. When I go to the new Lidl at Skyland, or when we go to the former Walmart pad where we’re going to get a new Giant, or now in historic Anacostia where we have more amenities coming up, more people will think that that’s a neighborhood that I can live in and that I can afford to live in. Because it has a grocery store, it has great transportation. These are great neighborhoods.

Our housing is more expensive because of the great quality of life we offer here. So we have to build more housing all over the city, but we also have to invest in amenities for every neighborhood in the city. You shouldn’t think that you have to go to the Wharf because that’s the only place where you’re going to be close to a restaurant. Or that you have to live in the Palisades because that’s the only place where you think there’s a good elementary school. Or you don’t feel comfortable getting on a bus because we’re letting juveniles terrorize the bus system. … I get a small-area plan done. That’s 18 months of community input, and it outlines what the community wants. And then the development community says: ‘That’s what the community wants. They’re on the same page. I want to invest there.’ They come invest there. Over time, the community gets what it wants.

