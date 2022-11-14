Antisemitic graffiti found near Bethesda Trolley Trail

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Montgomery County police are investigating antisemitic graffiti that included swastikas and hangmen discovered in Bethesda, Md., early Monday morning. The vandalism is the second incident of hate speech targeting Jews in the county in three months.

The graffiti, which also included white supremacist language, were scrawled in red spray paint on a white fence near the Bethesda Trolley Trail and a brick wall at the intersection of Old Georgetown Road and Tuckerman Lane. Police received a report about the vandalism around 6:30 a.m.

“I am deeply disturbed by several horrific antisemitic graffiti” incidents that recently occurred, Montgomery County Council member Andrew Friedson (D-District 1) said in a statement Monday afternoon. “Unfortunately, these are just the latest in an alarming rise in antisemitic incidents across our county and throughout the country.”

A similar incident of vandalism on the Bethesda Trolley Trail occurred in late August. Antisemitic graffiti was found on the portion of the trail that passes over Interstate 270 near Rossmore Drive. The two episodes, plus recent derogatory comments about Jews by the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and former president Donald Trump, have spurred Jewish leaders and advocates to push local officials to take a stand against antisemitic hate.

Friedson introduced a resolution denouncing antisemitism that passed unanimously earlier this month after some controversy over the measure’s definition of antisemitism. Despite some pushback, the Council unanimously supported the resolution as an “educational tool” to combat acts of hate against Jews in Montgomery County.

“We will not accept or tolerate anti-Jewish hatred in our community and will not allow antisemitism in any of its forms to be normalized or desensitized,” Friedson said Monday.

Jewish leaders denounced Monday’s graffiti incident and said it emphasized the need for the resolution. They also welcomed a quick response from county officials who swiftly condemned the incident Monday.

“The Jewish community is disgusted by the antisemitic graffiti found in two locations in Montgomery County today,” said Ron Halber, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington. “We appreciate the condemnation of the incident by county executive and his support for the Jewish community at this time. We also are grateful to [Police Chief Marcus] Jones for making the investigation of these incidents a high priority and we are grateful to live in a community where our leaders respond so quickly to antisemitism and all acts of bigotry.”

Police had not yet identified a suspect as of late Monday afternoon. A spokesman for the Montgomery County Police Department said investigators encourage residents who live near the graffiti sites to review security and doorbell cameras that may have captured the person or people responsible for the vandalism. County officials worked to quickly remove the graffiti Monday, County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said, adding that the county has zero tolerance for hatred and bigotry.

“I have had to personally deal with antisemitism throughout my entire life, and I have always hoped that there would be a day in my lifetime when it would no longer be a part of our society,” Elrich said in a statement. “Sadly, from pop culture icons to right wing hate groups, we are witnessing a rise in antisemitism throughout this nation. I never imagined we would be at this place in the 21st century.”

The county has experienced a number of antisemitic incidents in recent years. Besides the other graffiti incident in August, fliers distributed around Silver Spring last year included an image of a syringe and a QR code directing people to a website promoting Holocaust denial and support for Adolf Hitler, residents said.

The County Council on Monday also condemned the graffiti.

“There is no tolerance in Montgomery County for these hateful actions and abhorrent, violent imagery attacking the Jewish community,” the Council said in a statement.

Michelle Boorstein contributed to this report.

