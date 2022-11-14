Suspected U-Va. gunman had troubled childhood, but then flourished

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The 22-year-old man accused of killing three people and wounding two others at the University of Virginia had a tumultuous childhood but, according to a 2018 profile in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, he had been celebrated for overcoming it.

On Monday, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was the target of a police manhunt that has shut down the U-Va. campus in Charlottesville for nearly 12 hours.

Jones, who is listed in U-Va.’s student directory as an undergraduate in the College of Arts & Sciences, spent his early years living in Richmond public housing complexes, where it was often too dangerous to play outside, the Richmond-Times Dispatch reported. At night, while his mother worked, Jones was sometimes responsible for feeding his three siblings, walking to nearby grocery stores to pick up Ramen noodles or bologna. When he was 5, his parents divorced and his father left, a loss that he called “one of the most traumatic things that happened to me in my life.”

“When I went to school, people didn’t understand me,” said Jones, then 18, telling a reporter that he attacked other children who bullied him for being smart, leading to suspensions and stints in alternative school.

A woman who identified herself as Jones’s mother, Margo, answered a Washington Post reporter’s call Monday morning.

“I can tell you now that Chris was a good kid,” she said, before hanging up.

Despite the chaos in his life back then, Jones always made good grades.

“I would get upset because my intelligence was being insulted. Kids would pick on me — ‘Why did you do that? Why did you answer that question?’ ” Jones told the Times-Dispatch. “And in that world, disrespect means you should fight.”

When he reached sixth grade, his family moved to Varina, 10 miles outside Richmond. There, he found mentors, especially through football, but his relationship with his mother fell apart.

In search of a “new start” in 2016, he moved to Petersburg to live with his grandmother, Mary Jones. The story reported that over the next two years, mentors “helped him let go of his anger.”

“He always had strong goals. He was ambitious, but his anger simply got in the way,” one of those mentors, Xavier Richardson, told the Times-Dispatch. “I try to help him understand that he has been able to succeed despite his obstacles, and he can thrive from them.”

Jones appeared to flourish in the years that followed. He played linebacker and running back at Petersburg High, earning honorable mention all-conference honors as a senior, according to a football biography on the University of Virginia website. He belonged to the National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society and served as president of both the Key Club and Jobs for Virginia Graduates program.

On Monday, Richardson told a Post reporter that he could not speak about Jones while he was being sought by police.

“I’ve been advised not to talk because of the investigation,” Richardson said. “I don’t want to jeopardize anything.”

Four years ago, Richardson was immensely proud of what the teen had achieved. He was the only senior at Petersburg who planned to attend the University of Virginia, where he was listed on the roster in 2018 as a 5-foot-9, 195-pound freshman running back. He did not play in any games that year, according to his U-Va. biography.

Both his mentor and grandmother were thrilled to watch him graduate from high school.

“We will probably be the proudest two people in the audience — for all that he has achieved in his life, despite what he has gone through,” Richardson said at the time. “He is a beautiful person.”

But on Sunday night, investigators said, Jones opened fire in a U-Va. parking garage, setting off an intense search for a student described as armed and dangerous.

