Md. Gov. Larry Hogan leaves behind an anemic state GOP. Why?

Republican Larry Hogan is one of the most popular governors in modern state history, but the star power never translated into political gains for the Maryland GOP he will leave behind. His sky-high popularity didn’t boost the rest of the state’s Republican Party, which suffered consistent down-ballot losses during his two terms — by moderates and by Trump-style firebrands. His handpicked successor lost a primary this year to a backbench freshman state delegate. After a bruising Election Day, party leaders say there’s no robust bench to build the Maryland GOP back up.

Hogan, who is weighing a presidential run on the strength of his brand of pragmatic conservatism, had raised millions for Maryland Republicans and attracted national attention. But the term-limited governor is leaving the state party where it was eight years ago: rife with infighting and without a clear path forward.

“I don’t think he has a legacy,” Maryland Republican Party Chairman Dirk Haire said of Hogan’s mark on state politics. “He certainly had no coattails. What worked for him, didn’t work for anybody else.”

Of the small group of Maryland Republicans endorsed by Hogan this year — a comptroller, a congressional candidate, a county executive, a state’s attorney and two state senate candidates — nearly all lost. (A notable exception is his daughter, Jaymi Sterling, who became St. Mary’s County’s top prosecutor.)

Hogan said Republicans in his own state need a new path, but he does not assume responsibility for the one they’re on. He wants to be a leading voice in how the Republican Party moves beyond the Trump era. He said losses by Trump-backed candidates nationwide on Tuesday vindicated his wing of the party and inched him closer to a presidential run, telling CBS News on Wednesday he was “getting calls all night” from national party figures “saying it’s a good night for Larry Hogan.”

At a news conference on Thursday, he blamed Republican losses in Maryland on Democrats’ 2-to-1 party registration advantage.

“We’ve been really successful with our brand of politics,” he said. “I don’t think the Republican Party in Maryland has much of a future by doubling down on failure and by moving in a wacky direction (with) a message that does not appeal to swing voters and traditional Republicans and independents. … They have some soul-searching to do at the state party, but also at the national party, about what direction our party takes in the future if we want to ever get back to winning elections again instead of losing them.”

About 90 minutes later, he tweeted about failures of the national Republican Party’s leaders: “This should have been a huge red wave. Excuses, lies, and toxic politics will not win elections or restore America. Only real leadership will do that,” he said.

Analysts expected history’s political trends to take hold this year: a rout for the incumbent president’s party, worsened by an uncertain economy and President Biden’s job approval ratings in the 40s. That so-called “red wave” of Republican victories evaporated to a mist, with Democrats unexpectedly holding seats widely considered in peril.

In deeply Democratic Maryland, GOP leaders had realistic hopes: potentially electing a moderate GOP comptroller, flipping at least one congressional seat, securing a few state senate seats, and installing a trio of county-level executives who could be waiting in the wings to run for governor one day. One county executive candidate won, but all the other candidates who had not already lost by Monday morning were in close races with shrinking leads as mail-in ballots were counted.

The top of Maryland’s ticket, featuring Trump-aligned Del. Dan Cox in a state the former president lost by more than 30 points — faced the biggest gubernatorial margin of defeat since 1986. Moderate candidates who styled themselves after Hogan’s brand of pragmatism fell far short, too — a remarkable turnaround for a state that reelected Hogan by 12 percentage points in 2018.

Voters on Election Day described Hogan as an individual with a likable personality, not a brand of politics.

“He fits what I like … His style is attractive to a lot of people,” said Hyattsville voter Bob Green, who said he left the Maryland Republican Party in 2016 after Trump was elected. But Green couldn’t think of a Republican candidate who seemed to have Hogan’s brand: strength of personality alongside moderation, frankness and, a clear openness to work with Democrats.

“He doesn’t fit the mold,” Green said of Hogan.

Some critics charge that Hogan’s brand never took off because he never bothered to build up the party infrastructure and persuade rank-and-file members to prize effectiveness over ideology — he rarely appeared at state party events or conventions and has judiciously endorsed GOP candidates.

Cox’s concession statement to Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) tore into the governor for undermining his nomination: “Gov. Hogan’s disrespect of the people of Maryland in his own party will go down in history as disqualifying him from any future office as a Republican.”

Among the reasons Hogan said Cox was unfit to lead: Cox called the 2020 presidential election “stolen.”

But Hogan and his supporters say the party faithful shouldn’t have elevated candidates with fringe ideas who stood no chance in a general election, where the simple math requires a Republican to attract independents and some Democrats to win.

“The victims here are the voters, who are deprived of good choices,” said Republican strategist Doug Mayer, a Hogan adviser who worked on the governor’s reelection and the unsuccessful campaigns of candidates who tried to emulate Hogan’s formula: Barry Glassman for comptroller and, for governor, Kelly Schulz, who lost in the primary. Then, the Democratic Governor’s Association spent millions telling primary voters about Cox’s ties to Trump.

Mayer said primary voters’ selection of far-right statewide candidates had a drag on the entire ticket in the general, including Hogan-type candidates such as Glassman, who lost his race to Comptroller-elect Brooke Lierman (D).

“The governor’s legacy is that he was right,” Mayer said. “He showed what people needed to do to get elected as a Republican. If people don’t want to follow it, that’s on them.”

The governor’s eagerness to criticize Trump — which endeared him to Democratic voters who also admired his science-first pandemic response — helped inflame party divisions, some Republicans said, making it impossible to walk a line between the two flanks.

“The Hogan style of politics doesn’t bring together enough of our primary voters,” said House Minority Leader Jason C. Buckel (R-Allegany), adding that he admires the governor and his record.

“I don’t think that his positions or the way he conducted himself was intentionally designed to anger or alienate more conservative voters, but I do think that over the past two years that he did,” Buckel said. He said the governor’s regular appearance on news shows both boosted his national profile and had a ripple effect as Republicans at home watched.

Brian Griffiths, a blogger and former state central committee member who resigned after Cox was nominated, predicted Cox’s candidacy would be “an extinction-level event” for the party. Maryland is headed to single-party rule in Annapolis, where Democrats again hold supermajorities in both chambers plus all statewide offices.

Griffiths said he and others thought Hogan’s success would have ushered in a sea-change in how Maryland Republicans run for office, but instead, many activists pulled away from him as he became more appealing to independents and Democrats.

Hogan’s 73 percent job-approval rating crosses party lines, but 65 percent of Maryland Republicans polled in September said they would vote for Trump instead of Hogan in a hypothetical primary matchup for president.

Griffiths said there was little he could do to sway them, even if he’d showed up at all of the local fundraisers and annual events. “It’s a two-way street. When you get down to the party level, Larry Hogan was never conservative enough for them,” he said.

The division between the Trump wing and the Hogan wing are so deep that Haire, the party chair for six years, announced Wednesday he’s resigning. In a letter to Maryland Republican Party State Central Committee members, Haire wrote that dysfunction in the party created a “circular firing squad” that will lead to political ruin. The Hogan and Trump camps, he said, have to learn to coexist without repeatedly asking the party to decry the other in the name of “unity.”

“While I believe in the mission of limited government and freedom, I also believe in efficiency, chain-of-command, and discipline,” he said. “I’ve seen very little of that within the Party the last six years, and it’s gotten even worse in the last two years.”

Mail-in ballots were still being tallied in close races across Maryland this weekend, including the Anne Arundel County executive race between incumbent Steuart Pittman (D) and Republican Jessica Haire, Dirk Haire’s wife.

Haire stepped aside well before the race was called. “I’m very tired of trying to save people from themselves,” he said in an interview. “Political primaries and social media are destroying America. All it does is put even more extreme people on both sides of the political extremes.”

The race to succeed him pits Nicole Harris — wife to U.S. Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.), the lone Republican in the state’s congressional delegation — against Gordana Schifanelli, who was Cox’s running mate, among others.

Schifanelli started laughing when asked why she wanted to be party chair. “That’s a good question: Why would anyone want to go into hell? Why do you think? Because it’s the right thing to do. I am new and fresh,” she said. “We need a good, fresh start … Adults have acted worse than kindergartners.”

Schifanelli, who included Hogan, the media, Republicans and Democrats among those acting like children, said she’d leave it up to party members to evaluate Hogan’s political legacy.

But Hogan’s unwillingness to embrace Republicans who didn’t fit his mold benefited the state and democracy, said Democratic strategist Justin Schall, who ran Anthony G. Brown’s unsuccessful 2014 gubernatorial campaign against Hogan.

“Hogan’s legacy is that no dangerous election-deniers got elected in Maryland,” Schall said.

