Authorities said one man was shot and another was hit in the face early Monday outside a Clyde’s restaurant in Chevy Chase, Md.

The incident unfolded around 12:15 a.m. at the restaurant on Wisconsin Avenue near Military Road near the Friendship Heights Metro stop. Montgomery County Police said a man got into a verbal argument with two other men inside the restaurant. Once they were outside, the gunman shot one of the two men in the upper body and hit the other man in the face before fleeing.