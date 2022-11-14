Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s part of the curriculum, America.

While too many parents — and politicians pretending to care about parents — have been busy conjuring manufactured crises over school curriculum, their children have been in training.

Kindergartners have been cosplaying their own slaughter as their parents focused on trying to ban books that said “gay.”

American students knew exactly what the “RUN HIDE FIGHT” order meant. It’s this generation’s “Stop, Drop and Roll.”

It was developed by the FBI and is taught in schools and workplaces. U-Va. explains the slogan in detail with a six-minute video pasted below a message tracing the need for training back to a 2007 mass shooting at Virginia Tech that left 32 people dead.

“RUN. When there is an active threat.”

“HIDE. If escape is not possible, hide.”

“FIGHT. Only as a last resort and if your life is in danger.”

“Stop, Drop and Roll” was born when America was in the throes of another crisis — fires. There were too many in the 1970s and the nation was moved to action.

“During the next hour there is a statistical likelihood that more than 300 destructive fires will rage somewhere in this Nation,” opened the report by the U.S. National Commission on Fire Prevention and Control.

In that 1973 paper, the commission declared that fires kill and injure thousands of Americans, and that as a leading cause of “accidental death, only motor vehicle accidents and falls rank higher.”

President Richard M. Nixon, reacting to this nationwide crisis, appointed that commission in June 1971 to create that report.

Two years later, the commission came up with a decisive study on fires and fire prevention — “America Burning.” The study said the public must be taught to roll someone to extinguish clothes that were on fire. That was because the commissioners spoke with burn units to learn that flammable fabrics were “a major cause of burns in children.”

By the 1980s, every kid in America plucking soggy marshmallows out of their bowl of Lucky Charms during Saturday morning cartoons was being taught to “stop, drop and roll” by Dick Van Dyke.

Like “Run, Hide, Fight,” it was a mantra that taught kids how to confront man-made disasters.

But the fire report — and the nation — launched a united effort to fix the problem.

The commission tackled firefighter training, research, design and building safety. They urged the Consumer Product Safety Commission to address labeling and product safety and lawmakers to change building safety codes and standards because the solutions were so obvious.

We were also aware of our shameful position in the world, when it came to fire.

“Appallingly, the richest and most technologically advanced nation in the world leads all the major industrialized countries in per capita deaths and property loss from fire,” the report stated.

America now lives with a good amount of fire control — building codes, fire doors, smoke alarms, office ceiling sprinklers. We still build plenty of buildings, but they are safer.

You see where I’m going with this, right?

Fire didn’t have lobbyists or PACs. Lawmakers didn’t set fires in political ads. The nation got together to work on laws to change building codes and manufacturing standards. It’s why all those PJs have aggressive signage about their flame-resistant qualities.

And things got better.

By 2021, the nation had 3,800 civilian fire deaths, according to the National Fire Protection Association. That’s a third of the 1970s death toll, despite our nation’s growth by 100 million people since then. Fire damage in 2021 is estimated at $15.9 billion. The toll in 1971, adjusted for inflation, was equivalent to more than $800 billion.

What does this have to do with the nation’s devastating gunfire epidemic?

There have been nearly 600 mass shootings in America this year.

While plans like “Run-Hide-Fight” seek to curb bloodshed, they only add mental health scarring to the gunfire death toll.

Quick-thinking victims already in the line of fire can’t be expected to reverse our gun violence epidemic. We need to stop, think and legislate against these shameful numbers.

Let’s close with a slight change to the conclusion reached by the fire commission’s chairman, Richard Bland, in his 1973 letter to Nixon:

“We know our great Nation has the resources and technology presently available to lessen the destructive impact of [gun]fire. We believe a continuing Federal focus on the [gun]fire problem is a necessity. It is the earnest hope of the members of this Commission that this report will provide helpful guidelines for local, State, and national efforts to reduce the life and property loss by destructive [gun]fire in the United States.”

We’ve done this before, America.

