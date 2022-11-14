3 football players killed in U-Va. campus shooting

Lavel Davis Jr. was tall and fast — a dynamic playmaker with a flair for breaking open games with acrobatic catches resulting in long gains.

The 20-year-old from Dorchester County, S.C. — an occasional starter at wide receiver — did not play in the Cavaliers’ last two games while in concussion protocol. He last was on the field Oct. 29 during a loss to Miami, 14-12, in overtime at Scott Stadium, where he finished with one reception for 47 yards.

Family members confirmed that Davis was fatally shot Sunday on campus.

“I wish it was me instead of him,” said Thaddeus Lavel Davis, his father. “That’s my son. I say I wish I was up there instead of him.”

Thaddeus Davis said Lavel was his firstborn child. He described his son as someone with a kind smile who would spread love. Kim Richardson, Davis’s aunt, said the boy that the family called Tyler was a good child and never a troublemaker.

“He never bothered a soul,” she said. “He just wanted everyone happy.”

The 6-foot-7 junior averaged 23.2 yards per reception this season, which is first among Virginia players with at least five receptions. Davis had 16 catches for 371 yards and two touchdowns, matching a team high, overall after missing all of last season with a torn ACL suffered during spring practice.

Davis had his most productive game of the year in the season opener Sept. 3 with four receptions for 89 yards in a 34-17 win against Richmond at Scott Stadium in the debut of Cavaliers Coach Tony Elliott, who was named to the position in December.

Why Virginia? : Lavel Davis Jr. Why Virginia? : Lavel Davis Jr. "At Virginia... it's way bigger than football" #GoHoos | #THEStandard Posted by Virginia Football on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

As a freshman, Davis amassed 515 yards and five touchdowns on 20 catches as part of a high-powered passing attack under coach Bronco Mendenhall, who stepped down last season for personal reasons, and offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who later joined the staff at Syracuse in the same capacity.

“Looking from the outside in last year made me appreciate the leaders on the team,” Davis said over the summer on the first day of training camp. “I’m trying to be one of those leaders. When things are going bad, even though it’s hard, try to pump positivity out, try to say, ‘Let’s keep going guys. We got this.’ ”