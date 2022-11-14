Md. governor-elect Wes Moore unveils key positions for administration

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Governor-elect Wes Moore (D) on Monday announced key members for his leadership team, appointments that he said will complement his history-making ticket. Moore, the first Black governor of Maryland and one of only three Black governors elected in a state since Reconstruction, said he wants his administration to reflect the diversity of Maryland, where a majority of residents identify as people of color. Moore called his newly named administration leaders “innovative and hard charging” figures who know how to produce results.

Moore named as his chief of staff Fagan Harris, the president and chief executive of Baltimore Corps, a social enterprise organization that connects people with programs targeting issues that affect Baltimore, with a goal of boosting equity and advancing racial justice.

Tisha Edwards, who was chief of staff of the Moore campaign, will be secretary of appointments. Moore selected Democratic National Committee counsel Amanda LaForge as his chief of legal counsel and Maryland House Majority Leader Eric Luedtke his chief legislative officer. Helene Grady, vice president and chief financial officer at Johns Hopkins University, will be secretary of budget and management.

Advertisement

“In this time and in this moment, Marylanders will be able to look up at this administration with a real sense of pride,” Moore said. “I know that these are leaders who understand what it means to get things done.” Moore said he deliberately picked a team with a range of experience across executive and legislative branches, private and nonprofit sectors, and secondary and higher education fields.

“This is an administration who understands” what it “means to make sure that every single sector of our society is seen and what it means to take new approaches and new innovations to make sure that government can meet people where they are,” Moore said. Harris, who has not worked in government before, echoed the sentiment from Moore that his administration will reflect the “diversity and dynamism” of Maryland.

When asked about his lack of experience, Harris said that his career has been spent working with government, nonprofits and businesses to achieve desired outcomes. “We are bringing a different spirit to this administration,” Harris said, adding that the role of government needs to be rethought and must include responsiveness, accountability and transparency. “I intend to learn and to grow in this role and to seek out advice and consultation. We are not doing this alone.”

Advertisement

Moore reflected that statement by speaking about the importance of collaboration between the Maryland House and Senate. He noted that past years were “complicated and challenging” but that he wants to work with both chambers of government to ensure legislation that reaches his desk is legislation that jas been born out of partnership and without “surprises.”

He said his selections, announced less than a week after he defeated Del. Dan Cox (R-Frederick) in a landslide, lay the foundation for delivering on ambitious campaign promises such as ending child poverty. “This is going to be Maryland’s decade,” he said. “We are going to do it because we are bringing multiple sectors, ideas and thoughts into that process. This is the team that is going to help lead us there.”

GiftOutline Gift Article