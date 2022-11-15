Firefighters rescue residents from senior apartments in Foggy Bottom

Gift Article Share

Six people in an apartment building for seniors in Northwest Washington were injured Tuesday in a fire that forced firefighters to use ladders to rescue several residents huddled at their windows as smoke filled the hallways, according to the department.

Two of the people injured were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, a fire department spokesman said.

2 Alarm fire 700 block 24th St NW. Fire 2nd floor 8 story building with numerous senior citizens. Rescues in progress via ladders and other means. pic.twitter.com/tdn2IvgysZ — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) November 15, 2022

The fire was first reported about 11:35 a.m. in a second-floor apartment in the building in the 700 block of 24th Street NW, in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood near George Washington University. More than 100 firefighters responded.

Vito Maggiolo, spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, said firefighters arrived to find “people in distress at their windows.”

He said smoke filled the entire building, but occupants of the second and third floors were in the most distress.

The fire department tweeted videos of firefighters helping residents out of windows and slowly down ladders; Maggiolo said some of the residents had limited mobility. He said firefighters guided residents on other floors through smoke and too safety.

Maggiolo said there are 140 apartments in the building, which he said has no sprinklers. He said the fire was confined to one apartment and was extinguished. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Residents were being assisted by organizations and city services. Buses were brought in so people could take shelter, and a nearby church opened its doors to help. Maggiolo said firefighters will inspect the building, with the possibility that some residents may be able to return.

