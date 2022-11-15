Special election set for Virginia Senate seat Jen Kiggans will vacate

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — A special election will take place Jan. 10 to fill the Virginia Senate seat being vacated by Jen A. Kiggans, who is heading to Congress. One week after Kiggans (R-Virginia Beach) unseated Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and state Senate President Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) separately set the date, one day before the General Assembly kicks off its annual session on Jan. 11.

The special election for a seat in the narrowly divided Senate is sure to be hard-fought, set in swing territory that includes parts of Virginia Beach and Norfolk. Kiggans, a nurse practitioner and former Navy helicopter pilot, won the state Senate seat in 2019 with just over 50 percent of the vote. She announced Tuesday that she was resigning effective Dec. 31. The filing deadline for candidates is Nov. 21.

Advertisement

Youngkin and Lucas, one of the governor’s sharpest critics in the legislature, disagree on many things — including which of them had the authority to call the special election. The governor has that power when the legislature is not in session, while the Senate pro tempore has it when it is.

But there was disagreement over whether the legislature concluded a special session in September. The Republican-led House said it was all over, while the Democratic-controlled Senate said it was still on.

Youngkin and Lucas settled on a date and then concurrently issued separate writs of election in which each called the election.

GiftOutline Gift Article