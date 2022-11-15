18-year-old Trump supporter coasts to victory in Frederick County

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mason Carter, an 18-year-old Republican and avid supporter of former president Donald Trump, scored a decisive victory in his race for a seat on the Frederick County Council. Carter easily defeated Democrat Julianna Lufkin, 31, a small-business owner and blacksmith who, like Carter, was a first-time candidate for office. Votes were still being counted Tuesday, but as of late Monday night Carter had won about 66 percent of the vote in the contest for the District 5 seat on the council according to results posted on the Maryland State Board of Elections website.

The seat represents a red and rural district of northern Frederick County that stretches to the Pennsylvania border and includes Thurmont and Emmitsburg.

Carter, who turned 18 in April and graduated high school in May, becomes one of the youngest people ever elected to a county council level position in Maryland. He said he will continue to live at home with his parents for the time being and plans to attend Frederick Community College in the spring to pursue a career in public safety. Council meetings are limited to 45 days a year and members are paid $35,000 per year following a raise approved by council members in 2021.

In the week since Election Day, Carter said he’s been busy taking down campaign signs, thanking supporters, building new relationships and preparing to get to work when the new council is sworn in on Dec. 6.

“I wouldn’t say I’m nervous, I’m just ready to give northern Frederick County a voice again,” Carter said in an interview Tuesday. “It’s always been about improving the quality of life for all Frederick families. It’s about having roads that aren’t congested and schools that aren’t overcrowded and making life affordable for families.”

Carter surprised some in Frederick County Republican circles when he challenged and then defeated an incumbent Republican in the party primary this summer. His unlikely bid earned him the support of gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, a state delegate from Frederick who bested the Republican establishment candidate in the primary and was then soundly defeated by Democrat Wes Moore in the general.

During his campaign, Carter said he had decided to run because he wanted to reduce taxes and government regulation. And he also opposed the decision by county officials to put restrictions in place during the pandemic to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“Government should stay off our backs and out of our pockets,” he said in the run up to the election.

Carter was backed by Kirby Delauter, a business owner and conservative former Frederick County council member. Delauter made headlines as a council member in 2015 when he threatened to sue the Frederick News-Post for using his name without authorization. He later apologized.

Republicans had the majority on the county council when Delauter was in office. Carter will be facing a much different reality. Early results in the race had been promising for Republicans in the county but as the tabulation of votes continued throughout the week following Election Day, the lead swung back to the Democrats.

“On election night it was looking like it might be 5 to 2 Republicans on the council and now it looks like it will be 5 to 2 Democrat,” Carter said. “But that doesn’t change our plans. We’re all going to work together. We don’t have the hyper-partisanship here that we see in D.C. and some other states. So we’re very proud of that.”

Carter said Tuesday he had already been in contact with other council members and started talking with them about what they can achieve with legislation.

“I’m confident that we’re going to hit the ground running as soon as we’re sworn in,” he said.

But Michael Blue, the Republican that Carter defeated in the primary, said he’s concerned about Carter’s inexperience, particularly on a council where Democrats maintain solid control.

“I wish Mason Carter well, but I am a little apprehensive as to how he’s going to deal with the workload and the pressure that comes with being a council member,” Blue said. “I certainly do hope that he finds more value in working in a collaborative and bipartisan way with his council members. But that remains to be seen.”

Lufkin, 31, conceded the race in a message to her supporters on her campaign’s Facebook page.

“My goals in running for office included being a voice of reason, compassion, and progress in the political scene in Northern Frederick County,” she wrote. “I hope that on top of those things, I contributed a spirit of civility and sportsmanship to this race. I wish Mason all the best. I plan to stay involved, and to keep listening, and hope that you folks do the same.”

