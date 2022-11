The shooting occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue SE, along the border with Maryland in the Shipley neighborhood.

Police said the man, whose name has not been released, was unresponsive at the scene. A police spokeswoman said that the death was being investigated as a homicide and that additional information would be made public later.